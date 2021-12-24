If something can define Cholo in his stay at Atlético de Madrid, it is a change of mentality that he added to this team. His philosophy of “game by game” and “if you believe and work, you can” have made Atlético de Madrid return to the place it should never have left in ten years.
When Simeone landed on the Atleti bench, he was a destroyed club, and who better than someone from the house to return Atlético to its place. Let us remember that this team before his arrival, fought almost more not to be relegated, than for the titles, since Gregorio Manzano, who in his second stage replaced Quique Sánchez Flores, had the team very low in the classification and was eliminated by the Albacete of Segunda B in the Copa del Rey.
One of the main objectives was to get the team back to play the Champions League, and without a doubt Simeone has achieved it, reaching two finals, in 2014 and 2016, the only failure is that Madrid with Ramos in 93 and with Juanfran running into with the stick, they made them unable to conquer this title. Since his arrival he has achieved: two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups, two legendary Leagues, one against Barcelona in a decisive match and another against Madrid that was decided on the last day. A Copa del Rey that he won at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid and a Spanish Super Cup.
Without a doubt, the turn that Simeone gave to this entity has been of the time. The only thing that can be criticized is his philosophy of play and some of his decisions that part of the fans do not understand. Coach of legend no matter where you look, but he is beginning to show that his career at Atlético may be coming to an end, due to the bad situation of the team, but … If someone can reverse the situation, it is clear which one is his name. Diego Pablo Simeone.
