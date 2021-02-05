It was not easy the official debut of Diego Schwartzman in the 2021 season, the following to the best year of his career in which he reached, for example, four impacts for the first time: being top ten, playing the Masters, reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam, contest the final of a Masters 1000 and defeat Rafael Nadal (and in brick dust, too).

In that presentation at the ATP Cup, he faced Daniil Medvedev, the fourth player in the world ranking who arrived in Melbourne with a streak of 10 consecutive wins and two titles achieved (the Masters 1000 in Paris and the Masters, no less) at the end of 2020. And what happened? The Russian won in straight sets. But the loss cast a certainty around Schwartzman’s game that is well worth analyzing.

More than one could settle for everything that the best Argentine tennis player achieved last year. However, the preseason work with his team seemed, clearly, to look for alternatives to take another leap in quality. Tactically, that was quickly seen, in the first point with his serve of the match against Medvedev. What did Schwartzman do there? He took out and went to the network. It was not the product of chance. Rather, it resulted from causality. Because he tried that play several more times later. And many times with success.

Daniil Medvedev beat him in the ATP Cup debut, but Peque put up a fight. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

Schwartzman is known not to have one of the best serves on the circuit. For different reasons, although one is evident: his height – without counting him, the two lowest top ten are Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem who take him … 15 centimeters – prevents him from having the power of the services of most of the top. That virtue replaces it with variety and effects. Bad did not go in view of the results.

But the interesting thing is to point out that desire to change to keep improving. To grow even more in the elite. Schwartzman is not satisfied. It’s in your winning mindset. In your competitive spirit. In his indomitable heart that forces him to always go for more even if he has already reached the top. That is a huge credit. Although it is not always valued.

Look also

