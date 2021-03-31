Diego Schwartzman was eliminated on Tuesday night in the round of 16 of the Miami tennis Masters 1000, losing to American Sebastián Korda 6-3, 3-6 and 7-5.

The “Peque”, the best Argentine tennis player and number 9 in the world, was surpassed during much of the match by the promising and rising young American Korda, barely 20 years old and ranked 87th in the ATP world rankings.

The American, son of former Czechoslovak tennis player Pert Korda, who was World No. 2 in 1998, submitted Schwarztman with flush, corner and deep shots, which did not allow the Argentine to make the decisions of the game and had to play according to the ups and downs of the North American.

Despite being imprecise, Peque was able to get the second set and save a match point at 4-5 of the third quarter, thanks to his usual claw and some mistakes by Korda, who did not have them in the twelfth game, to stay with the decisive boy 7-5, to complete the victory in 2 hours and 37 minutes.

The young Sebastian Korda surprised the Argentine, number 9 in the world. Photo: TODAY Sports

Schwartzman, from Buenos Aires and 28 years old, aspired to win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami, where he arrived as the fifth seed due to the absence of Serbian Novak Djokovic (1), Spanish Rafael Nadal (3), Austrian Dominic Thiem (4 ) and the Swiss Roger Federer (6).

Despite the fall, “Peque” surpassed his best performances at the Florida State Masters 1000, as it had reached the third round twice (2017 and 2018) in its seven previous presentations.

The top favorite of the first Masters 1000 of the year, which takes place on concrete courts in the Hard Rock Stadium complex, home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, is the Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, who earlier he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), second seed of the contest, was next against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (34).