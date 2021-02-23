Much changed in the last year of Diego Schwartzman’s life and career. A great 2020 allowed him break into the top 10 for the first time and establish himself as one of the great stars of the circuit and a rival who can fight anyone. With that “lock” favorite came to ATP 250 of Córdoba, which opens the South American brick dust tour this week. The Small, who will make his debut in the second round as the top candidate for the title, knows that he has a very good chance to settle a “outstanding account” and shout champion for the first time on Argentine soil. Although that possibility does not add extra pressure.

“I don’t feel pressure because of what I listen to, what I read or what people or journalists tell me. Because also, I myself set the bar high. I have my goals and my expectations; I always want to do my best and win trophies. I prepare the tournaments with that in mind, creating my own goals and being realistic, putting pressure on myself, “said the porteño, number nine in the world, in a talk with the press before the debut, which will be against the Bolivian. Hugo dellien or italian Marco Cecchinato.

“Lately I have a regularity that makes me trust what I do on the court and that can lead me to fight the tournaments. But beyond the feelings of the previous one and the objectives that I may have, until I enter the court and see how I’m playing, I can’t determine if I’m going to feel good or not. I hope I can win in the debut and that this will feed my confidence for that final goal which is to win. Hopefully I can take the title in one of these two ATPs at home. If not, we will continue in the same way, training hard, enjoying and looking for revenge, “added who last year lost in the final against Chilean Cristian Garín.

Although Schwartzman is the main attraction of the painting, which also has some international figures, in the last hours another great Argentine racket stole some of the flashes. It was David Nalbandian, who joined the Serbian’s work team Miomir kecmanovic (3rd favorite) and is having his first coaching experience. To the SmallLikewise, he was not bothered to share the limelight.

“David is someone who knows and played tennis too well and can contribute so much to Kecmanovic and sports as a coach. Having it in the bubble is fun. We already chatted a lot and he was also with Juan (Chela, his coach) remembering moments when they played. Hopefully he does well and joins the circuit. It is always very good to have Argentines turning and someone like him, who was a great player, “he reflected.

And he added: “All my litter began to play watching David and the other players of the Legion. I think that group marked the best moment of Argentine tennis in history and that generated a lot of movement in the sport in the country. That they return to the circuit is spectacular. ”

-Today you are the best ranked Argentine and South American and the benchmark in the region. Do you feel an example like they were for you?

-It’s difficult to compare myself to the King and that litter. They were too good (laughs). They have too many achievements, much better than mine. I have been improving step by step and today I may represent a little in ranking and face to the best in the region. But it is incomparable with what they accomplished. Although yes, I feel responsibility for the position I occupy. Because I’m also quite political, I have my opinions and I try to add. I try to talk a lot with the players, not just the Argentines, to see how we are doing, what we think, where we want things to go. And I like to do it.

-Do you have an opinion formed then on that idea that arose in Australia to play several weeks in the same place?

-It would be ideal, but I find it very difficult. Because, What place in the world can sustain the structure of the circuit for so long without a regrowth or an unusual situation? And what will happen to the tournaments that already have confirmed dates? The organizers do not think they will give them up. It’s very complicated. And it is also very difficult to unify a single position in that sense. Each player has their point of view and it is very difficult for all of us to agree on the way we want tennis to advance.

Schwartzman was a finalist last year and lost in the final to Chilean Garín. Photo Press Cordoba Open

-What is your position?

-In theory, the mandatory tournaments will return in March and I think that situation would have to be reviewed. The mental and physical health of the players is going to be involved in many difficulties if it is returned to that format. It would have to be a player’s decision to go or not. And it would also be necessary to review what is going to happen with the ranking of March at the end of the year. This is not going to be a normal year and returning to normality on the circuit now seems crazy to me. It would be necessary to go little by little.