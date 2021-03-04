Diego Schwartzman, current number one in tennis in South America and top favorite for the title at the Argentina Open, makes his presentation this Thursday (not before 20) against the Slovakian Lukas Klein in the outgoing match of the round of 16 programming.

The Small Schwartzman (9), finalist in Buenos Aires in the 2019 edition and semifinalist last year, collides with Klein (291), a tennis player emerged from the classification, in the match that will close the day on the central court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club and with televising of the TyC Sports signal.

“Losing in the quarterfinals in Córdoba hurt me, but it was something that could happen, since I never felt comfortable on the court. My wish is that it does not happen to me here in Buenos Aires, I want to reach the final instances, “the Small Schwartzman, 28, at a press conference he gave via Zoom.

Schwartzman, ninth in the ATP world ranking, had been a finalist in Córdoba in the 2020 edition (he lost to Chilean Cristian Garín), but last week he played below his level and fell to Catalan Albert Ramos (46) 6-1, 4-6 and 6-3 in a game in which he made an unusual number of unforced errors.