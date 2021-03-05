The top seed Diego Schwartzman will face the Spanish Jaume Munar tonight (around 8pm) for a place in the semifinals of the Argentina Open that takes place at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

The world number 9 debuted last night with a victory over the Slovakian Lukas Klein in two sets (6-4 and 6-2), while Munar, coming from the previous classification, eliminated the eighth seed, the American Frances Tiafoe by 7-6 (4) and 6-4.

The Argentine has a 2-0 record in favor against the Spaniard for his victories at the 2018 US Open and last year’s Córdoba Open.

Schwartzman seeks this year to consecrate himself for the first time in Buenos Aires, where he was a finalist in 2019 – he lost to the Italian Marco Cecchinato – and a semifinalist in 2020 – he fell to the Portuguese Pedro Sousa-.

The match between Schwartzman and Munar will begin at the end of the duel between the Serbs Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere who already play in the central court Guillermo Vilas.