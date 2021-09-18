The last time Diego Schwartzman played a match on the central court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis It was on March 7, when he defeated in two sets Francisco Cerúndolo and won his first title at home. At that time, the Small He was ninth in the rankings and looked forward to the rest of the season with great enthusiasm. What came next it wasn’t exactly what i expected. Some ups and downs in his game and a bit of mental exhaustion kept him from performing at his best. And that, added to the rise of some young stars, cost him a drop in the ranking. But in recent months, the Small, today 15th in the world, seems to have rediscovered with his best level and, in the preview of the duel between Argentina and Belarus that will take him back to the Cathedral of Argentine tennis, he was very optimistic about what is to come.

“The last year and a half, with the pandemic, it was very difficult to maintain the best level due to the conditions we had to travel and for having spent so much time away from home, with practically no equipment. Last year I finished top 10, yes, but we are speaking of a year or so in which I spent less than two months at home and traveling with two people. It’s very screwed up. Considering all that, I feel like staying in the top 15 is a huge step. Even more so because there are still tournaments in the year and I am playing again at my best level and I could go up a little more before the end of the season, “analyzed the porteño, the first singles player of the Argentine team.

Schwartzman commented that this reality was lived by all – or almost all – Latino players, who remained again at a disadvantage regarding Europeans amid travel restrictions and coronavirus protocols.

Schwartzman trains under the watchful eye of Gastón Gaudio at BALTC. Photo Sergio Llamera / AAT Press

“The Europeans, who took a quality leap and got up there, have a huge advantage, because every week they are at home and that must be taken into account. This year it was difficult for me to feel good at times due to the mental and physical wear and tear of all these months with this way of traveling and competing. Perhaps when everything is accommodated again, there will be some changes in the ranking again and when it is easier to travel, return home and be in better company, that will carry over to tennis and many players who went a bit back – I think because of that tiredness they said- they are going to raise the level again, “he reflected.

The Small, however, he recognized that the rise of young players such as the Italian Matteo berrettini (7th), Norwegian Casper ruud (10th), Canadians Felix Auger Aliassime (11 °) and Denis Shapovalov (12th), the Polish Hubert hurkacz (13th) and Italian Jannik Sinner (14th) -all under 25 who surpassed him in the ranking- is part of a logical process.

“They are doing the typical path of any player who has very good conditions. They are very prepared and they get into the circuit with such young people that perhaps to one it seems that they have been playing for a long time and suddenly they hit a quality jump. But it is a normal process. Many players who today are among the 25 or 30 in the world, perhaps they have been on the circuit two years ago and today, after a process of growth and recognition of tournaments and rivals, they begin to perform very well in the biggest competitions. It is normal that they are there, because they have a very high level, “he commented.

-Does that mean that the generational change is imminent and the era of the Big 3 is coming to an end?

– It could be and it is logical that it is happening. Perhaps the illogical thing was that every year we asked ourselves how much longer Roger (Federer) could hold out, Rafa (Nadal) and (Novak) Djokovic holding that level, winning everything they played and sweeping as they did. I believe that Rublev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Zverev and Thiem, although he is a couple of years older, they matured over the years and the heads up against those three players became more and more even.

And he adds, the Small: “I still believe that the three of them are still legends and that when they are physically well, they are the best. It happens that this last year, the Swiss and the Spanish had some injuries that separated them more from the circuit than expected. But Rafa and NoleAs they competed, they did so at a very high level. Anyway the generation change is taking place, because players are coming who are very good from childhood and who are completing the maturation process that they needed to finish making that relief effective “.

“We are favorites and there is no problem in being”

Schwartzman will lead the Argentine team on the court that will seek a victory against Belarus to earn a place in the 2022 Qualifiers, qualifying for the Finals next year. Argentina starts as a great favorite against a rival who arrived without their best players – their first singles player, Alexander Zgirovsky, He is 20 years old and is 1,233 in the ranking-, but that “candidate” badge does not weigh on the Small.

“I always say it, one is a favorite or not because he won it, because he reached a certain level in his career where he begins to face lower-ranked rivals. But that does not affect much in tennis. In this series, in everything case, the fact of not knowing the rival is going to be more important than the ranking of the players. That is what sometimes takes you a little while to get into the rhythm and find your best tennis. It is clear that we are favorites and there is no problem in being so, “said the porteño.

“We have a strong and complete team to be able to aspire to return to the World Group. This is the first step we have to take to compete again in February and have a chance to reach the Finals. We will play in conditions that favor us. . We have to focus on ours and hopefully everything goes very well, “he continued.

In addition to the favoritism by ranking, Argentina will have a plus for playing home and with people in the stands. And the Small he knows.

“This is a stadium with a lot of history for Argentine tennis, in which a few months ago I had a very great joy. That is something very nice. And above all, we are going to have an audience, which gives it an extra spice that we did not expect. few days. It is a very ugly feeling to play with empty courts. People in a tennis tournament change feelings, nerves and satisfaction a lot when one performs well. I always enjoy it more and even feel that I perform better, “said Schwartzman.