Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman, eighth seeded, was eliminated from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year to be played in Melbourne, after losing this morning in the third round to Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6 -3 and 6-3.

Schwartzman, ranked ninth in the ATP world rankings, was clearly outgrown for Karatsev’s powerful and offensive game (114th) in one hour and 52 minutes of play.

The 28-year-old “Peque” had surpassed the Swedish Elías Ymer (205) and the French Alexandre Muller (210) in the previous rounds, but could not repeat those performances and fell without mitigating against Karatsev.

Unstoppable. Karatsev scored 50 winners in the match against “Little” Schwartzman. (AFP)

The Russian, 27, made 50 winning shots against just five of the Argentine and is the revelation of the tournament, since in his absolute debut in a Grand Slam he did not give up any set in the three games he won, the previous ones to the Italian Gianluca Mager (96) and the Belarusian Igor Gerasimov (79).

Karatsev’s next rival will be a Canadian who will emerge from the cross between Denis Shapovalov (12) and Félix Augier-Aliassime (19), while Schwartzman leaves Australia without being able to repeat their performances of the 2018 and 2020 editions when he reached the round of 16 and lost to Spanish Rafael Nadal and Serbian Novak Djokovic, respectively.

Disappointment. The “Peque” could not repeat the performances of 2018 and 2020. (AP)

With the elimination of “Peque”, there are no more Argentines in the singles chart, and Tenisa, who had previously been eliminated by Federico Coria (92), Juan Ignacio Londero (83) and Guido Pella (44), and in ladies, Rosario Nadia Podoroska ( Four. Five).

In the doubles box Tandilense Máximo González continues along with Italian Simone Bolelli, as they settled in the third round after beating the pair made up of Italians Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

