The Buenos Aires ATP has not crowned a local champion since 2008, the year in which David Nalbandian won his only title in the tournament. But there are two Argentines who are still in the race on the Buenos Aires brick dust and want to break that curse. And this Friday they will try to get into the semifinals against two Spaniards. Diego Schwartzman, world number nine and top seed, will face in the last game of the day -around 7.30- Jaume munar, from the classification. While, Francisco Cerúndolo, also emerged from the qualy, will go in second shift -about 14.30- before Pablo Andújar, sixth seeded.

At the start of the day they play Albert Ramos Viñolas, fifth seeded, and Sumit Nagal. The Spaniard, who lost to Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in the final in Córdoba last week, seeks to get into the semifinal of the Argentine tournament for the first time. The Indian, who also entered the table from the previous phase, reached the quarterfinals at the ATP level in Buenos Aires for the first time.

Following this match, Cerúndolo will perform, seeking to extend the family celebration that started last week in Córdoba with the coronation of his brother Juan Manuel on Buenos Aires soil.

The porteño, 137th in the ranking, comes from getting the best victory of his career on Thursday against Benoit paire, 29th in the world, in a hot match in which the Frenchman was penalized for spitting and arguing with the umpire and ended up delivering the contest in the last game. And he wants to get into the top four of a major circuit competition for the first time.

Diego Schwartzman wants to add his first title on Argentine soil. Photo Press Argentina Open

Schwartzman will play again in the last shift, as happened on Thursday in his debut, when he had to work harder than expected to overcome the Slovak Lukas klein, 291st in the ranking. Peque will collide with Munar, a player who despite his low ranking (he is 106th) is very dangerous in brick dust and in the second round he surpassed the American with authority Frances Tiafoe, eighth seed.

The number nine in the world, who got off last year before his semifinal duel due to a tear in his left adductor, wants revenge and dreams of adding his first title on Argentine soil.

If he manages to advance, in his next match he will collide with the winner of the Serb duel who, not before 18:00, will star Miomir kecmanovic, 41st in the world and new ward of Nalbandian, and Laslo djere, 60th of the classification.

