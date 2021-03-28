Diego Schwartzman won today 6-3 and 6-3 to japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama, for the second round of Miami open, tournament Masters 1000 which is played on North American soil.

“Peque”, 9th in the ATP Rankings. was imposed on 1 hour and 22 minutes over Japan, which ranks 110th in the world rankings.

The Argentine was more effective than his rival to take advantage of his break chances and advanced without major shocks to the next instance. The French awaits you there Adrian mannarino (36th), who has just defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (46th) 6-3 and 6-4.

Schwartzman still in the race in Miami

The Miami Masters is played on a hard surface and distributes $ 4,300,000 in prizes. Schwartzman, being fifth seeded, should not have gone through the first round.

With the defeats of Federico Delbonis and Federico Coria in the first round, as well as Nadia Podoroska in the second round among the women, the porteño is the only representative of our country still in the race for the title.