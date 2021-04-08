“The central concept, the spirit of what we are going to implement as controls based on these new measures, is Do not restrict the activity of the worker. To the one who left his job, such as a restaurant, at 12 at night and is returning home, there is no reason to say anything to him. It is not about complicating the worker. Nor to the person who returns from seeing a relative or who is walking their pet.That’s not a problem, “explained Diego Santilli, deputy chief and in charge of the Security area of ​​the Buenos Aires government.

Consulted by Clarion, stressed that they will continue to be attentive to the complaints they receive to 911 regarding crowds or clandestine parties: “The issue is the parties, the crowding of people. In the last week we deactivated 10 parties or meetings of that type. The neighbor calls to report it. We cannot go knocking on the doormen to see what people are doing at home, we need them to report if they see something abnormal. “

Regarding new measures or reactivation of some controls from 0 this Friday, he confirmed that They are going to add teams of Prevention Agents so that they deactivate any type of situation that breaks with the Covid-19 protocols. “We are going to move more people at that time, controls will also be carried out in transfer centers, main subway stations and Metrobus corridors to control that social distancing measures are met. Parking will also be restored as Sunday,” he added.

Regarding the permits to circulate in public transport, granted by the Nation, Santilli clarified that at the moment there was no talk of questioning any of the categories enabled (a total of 78 activities) but confirmed that control will be strengthened.

Public transportation and places to park



After the conference by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in which Santilli, Santilli; the Chief of Cabinet, Felipe Miguel; the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña; the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, and the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works, Juan José Méndez, the Buenos Aires government released a statement detailing that “Controls on public transport are being strengthened and places to park are expanded.”

Due to the growth of contagions in the framework of the pandemic, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires will reinforce the presence of Traffic Agents in the Transshipment Centers of Constitución, Sáenz, Retiro, Once, Flores, Chacarita, Pacífico, Liniers and Barrancas from Belgrano, in the main subway stations, and in the Metrobus corridors to control compliance with the protocols established in public transport. In addition, the parking lot will return as Sunday to facilitate transfers by private car, increasing the supply of parking on public roads by 21%.

The Traffic Agents will verify that only essential workers, students and teaching and non-teaching personnel travel by public transport: all must have their circulation permit and process it through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular. They will also take care of reordering the rows and pedestrian flows so that social distancing is fulfilled, they will control the capacity in public transport and compliance with the established protocols (open windows, allowed number of people standing, etc.).

In the coming days, in addition to reinforcing the controls of Traffic Agents to verify that only essential travelers travel and that the capacity and established protocols are metWork will continue in the different Transfer Centers with the aim of reordering pedestrian flows and improving the conditions to comply with social distancing. The next places to intervene will be Retiro, Once, Liniers and Chacarita.

General parking rules

In order to facilitate transfers in private cars, the parking offer will be expanded by 21% on public roads:

● Avenues where parking is prohibited, business days from 7 to 9: PARKING ALLOWED

● Avenues where parking is prohibited 24 hours: PARKING FORBIDDEN

● Streets where parking is prohibited, business days from 7 am to 9 pm: PARKING PERMITTED

● Streets where it is forbidden to park 24 hours: FORBIDDEN TO PARK

● Metered parking: NOT EFFECTIVE

● On the ramps, ochavas, garages, bus stops, blue drawers, exclusive docks, etc. the prohibition continues to apply for 24 hours.

* The restriction in Center and Pedestrian Courts will continue to be lifted. You can circulate without a permit but not park.