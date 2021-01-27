Diego Santilli, Deputy Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, spoke on Wednesday of the conflict with the unions for the return of face-to-face classes, of the PASO that the Nation want to suspend and left a message to Alberto Fernández: “I want to stay with the President of March or April”.

Regarding the situation faced by the Buenos Aires government in its plan of a face-to-face return to the classrooms, the official said he was “concerned,” he warned that “if there is something we need as a country, it is education” and affirmed that “it is essential” that education returns with the greatest possible presence “, always” with protocols that allow us to take care of ourselves “.

“Today I was touring a technical school. Divina, first year of mechanics. You see the director committed and with first and second year boys, eager, learning. We have to return to that,” said Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s side, in dialogue with Radio With You.

For Santilli, “the discussion as a country should be, how do we make that happen?” and remarked that there is the difference “between teachers and trade unionists”.

Diego Santilli, firm regarding the responses that the unions gave to the plan to return to the classrooms.

“Teachers want to go back to classrooms. Let’s think that health, security, food, and hygiene workers were at the forefront of the pandemic. They have all been coming back. Let’s not have an educational pandemic. If there are infections, hopefully it does not happen, it will go back, which was what was being done in the rest of the world, “he added.

Regarding the City’s plan for the gradual return, he clarified that “if there are teachers with morbidity, they will not return to the classrooms” and gave the example of the City Police, in which there are “1,900 police officers who do not work ” for that reason. That said he wondered “what is the difference between a young teacher versus a nurse or a doctor”.

“That the health pandemic does not turn into an educational pandemic. Are we going to wait until we are all vaccinated? Another year will pass …”, he stressed.

Regarding the vaccination of teachers, Santilli clarified that in that case “what the national health authority ordered” will be followed, which is that “the personnel who are at the forefront of the battle, which is the health personnel, will be vaccinated first.” And he said that “with this plane that is going to Russia, if the vaccines they promised are available” they could already have “100% of health workers vaccinated.”

“Later we will go with the elderly, but we have to vaccinate the population at risk. A policeman is at risk. What has to be done with the teachers is what we did with the doctors, which is a health mechanism every 15 daysThat gave them more peace of mind, “he concluded.

Then he referred to the intern in Together for Change in the face of this year’s elections and those of 2023 and remarked that “if the pandemic allows it, there will be a STEP and the candidates will be decided there.” And he assured that “between Patricia (Bullrich) and Horacio (Rodríguez Larreta) he would vote and accompany Horacio”.

He also dodged the query about whether he would like to be governor of the province of Buenos Aires, after showing up in Lanús delivering patrol cars. “I love my country, I am passionate about Argentina. I lived in the Province for many years and I will do everything that can help. But today my head is on getting out of the pandemic, generating work and providing security,” he admitted.

The Alberto of March / April

Finally, he referred to the image that Alberto Fernández currently has, which was falling as the pandemic progressed, and he left a forceful phrase: “I want to stay with the President of March / April, when we were all sitting discussing the country’s problems, working side by side, holding press conferences. “

Diego Santilli and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, meeting with the President in May of last year. Presidency photo.

“Something happened in the last six months. Beyond the pandemic, we have a lot of other problems in the country. Argentina has not generated private work for 10 years. To transform the plans into genuine work requires that we all get together,” he added .

And although he admitted that the conflict of the withdrawal of funds from the City could have been part of that rupture, he assured that they had no other option than to go to court for that matter.

“There was no other way, when you made the decision of the decree and the law, it took you directly to justice. We lost 65 billion pesos. Not Larreta and Santilli, everyone who lives and comes to the City lost them. But we understood that We are in the pandemic and that this issue had to be removed from the axis and left in the hands of justice. What you have to understand is that you have to convene and we will always be there, “he concluded.