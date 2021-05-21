After several days with record numbers of coronavirus infections throughout Argentina as a result of the second wave, the Deputy Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, emphasized that more vaccines are needed to immunize people.

“We need more vaccines. They promised us 350 thousand vaccines for CABA and that is very important. It is assumed that in the next 10 or 15 days they will arrive, but I cannot confirm something that is not administered by us, but by the national government. “

Although he clarified that “anyway, some planes already have confirmed dates and is something positive“, he pointed.

And he warned, in statements with TN: “The infected do not yield and remain elevated. The tension is too high, as well as infections and the occupation of intensive care beds. The City has an 82 percent occupancy in the public sector. “

On the other hand, regarding the new measures that contemplate a strict closure of activities and circulation and that will govern between this Saturday and May 30, the Buenos Aires official assured that it is something that “hurts and anguishes”, because it is the ” people’s work, our freedoms and our education. ”

However, he stressed that “it was always made clear that, in case of not being able to lower the contagion curve, everything possible would be done to avoid saturation of the health system“” That is precisely what we are working on, “he said.

Regarding the controls system that will be deployed by the City, explained that there will be “3,000 prevention agents“, in addition to” 5,000 workers who are going to be in highly crowded areas to raise people’s awareness. ”

However, he clarified that in CABA there is “the police deployed from the first day of the pandemic,” while maintaining that “the level of control also goes through caring for people“.

Meanwhile, after the demonstrations that took place this Thursday in the Ministry of Social Development, in the Obelisco and in Puente La Noria, he proposed a coordinated work with the Province of Buenos Aires.

“There are protesters who arrive by public transport. Someone took a train, arrived at the Once or Constitución station and from there set up a mobilization. control the starting origin“.

Finally, he stressed that CABA points to restriction measures that have to do with the “integral health of people.” That is, “avoid contagions and save lives, but also preserve economic activity and people’s work. “

“Is about a balance, which also includes education, “he closed.

DB