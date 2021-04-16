The dispute over the suspension of classes at the AMBA added a new chapter this Thursday when President Alberto Fernández shared on his Twitter account a statement by the Buenos Aires Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli, about the possibility of face-to-face being suspended before a second wave of coronavirus.

“If there is a second wave we will have to stop with the presence for 10 or 15 days“Santilli had said in a radio communication with The Uncover Radio February 18, one day after the face-to-face classes began in the City of Buenos Aires.

The president retweeted the message that the journalist Juan Amorín had shared in mid-February. That way tried to expose the change of mind that the vice-chief of the Buenos Aires Government had on the return to virtual classes.

The message with Santilli’s statements that Alberto Fernández shared on his social networks.

But it was Santilli himself who – after 22 and after the message went viral on all social networks and WhatsApp groups- came out to clarify what he himself had said two months ago.

First he attacked the national government. He said that they are contradictory “when they say that face-to-face classes are not a source of contagion and then they regret and close the schools“.

He asked Axel Kicillof the need to provide “calm” and “speak with data”. Then he asked: “Loosen up with the chicana that wears people out“.

The only contradiction is in the Government: first they say that face-to-face classes are not a source of contagion and then they regret it and close the schools. We need to bring calm and speak with data, Governor @Kicillofok. Loosen up with the chicana that wears people out. – Diego Santilli (@diegosantilli) April 16, 2021

In another of the messages he explained that he never had a contradiction: “That day I said that we would make a decision based on ‘what the health authority defines‘. And this closure of the schools was not decided by the health authority, the President did it in a untimely and passing over the autonomy of the City“, he emphasized.

Fernández had shared that old message after Horacio Rodríguez Larreta gave a press conference where he announced that they were going to present an amparo before the Supreme Court so that face-to-face classes could continue.

“We are going to present an amparo before the Supreme Court. Once again: my responsibility is to do everything in my power to guarantee face-to-face classes“said Larreta during a press conference.

Then the Head of Government asked the president for a meeting that will finally take place this Friday at 10 in Olivos. Although from the Executive they advanced that there would be no going back with the suspension of the presence of classes.

In the City they do not have too much hope regarding a possible government reversal. “He made a horrible decision against the will of his entire cabinet. It would seem like a request from Cristina (Kirchner), but only he knows it, “said one of the members of the small table of the head of Government.

DThe suspension of classes was made official this Friday in the Official Gazette.

