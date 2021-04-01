The Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, reviewed this Thursday some of the issues that they will seek to analyze next Saturday at the summit between President Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in Olivos. As he specified, the list includes the request to receive more vaccines against the coronavirus and so that the measures that are implemented against the second wave do not affect the development of commercial activities in the Federal Capital.

In this regard, Santilli said that the “objective” established by the Buenos Aires head of government is to strengthen the vaccination plan, the operations to test people and “sustain the work of the people.”

Speaking to TN, he added that under this premise, negotiations were made before the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, to access more vaccines because, he justified, “the City of Buenos Aires, in percentage terms, has more older adults and more health workers,” who make up the coronavirus risk groups.

“The Minister (of Health, Fernán) Quirós and Horacio have already raised it on several occasions,” he said. When they asked him if they will insist on that request at the summit on Saturday, the Buenos Aires official remarked: “That question is always on the table.”

Followed, he maintained that it is a question that they transmitted to Vizzotti “to see if we have any kind of compensation in terms of vaccines for those sectors.”

Restrictions that do not affect economic activity

On the other hand, Santilli was in charge of pointing out that the decision of the Buenos Aires government is to prevent any measure against the second wave of the coronavirus from affecting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of the Federal Capital.

“The SMEs in our city, which generate 7 out of 10 jobs, are the ones that suffer the most and have suffered from this pandemic. That is why we want to maintain that balance that we have been working in these four or five months in the city,” he remarked, before the possibility of the return of the restrictions being discussed.

The deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, pointed out, in addition that the President will be “all the analysis of numbers of the City of Buenos Aires, how is the situation of the pandemic, intensive care beds, hospitalization in the moderate system, how are the variables on which we make decisions from day one “.

He also said that the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, communicated to summon them to a summit with Alberto Fernández to “discuss health issues, which we had been doing last year, at a time when it is clear that the second wave arrived, that it began to climb “.

“In the City of Buenos Aires there were 1500 cases today. We are already in a high case average, changed from a month ago to the date a lot or a lot. However, the occupation of moderate therapy beds is at 22% and that of intensive therapy beds is at 32 percent, it remains at that level but the cases are beginning to rise, “he explained.

AFG