Diego Sánchez Aguilar (Cartagena, 1974). Martinez Bueso

The Cartagena narrator, who begins this Tuesday in Alicante the Spanish tour to present the monumental novel ‘Those Who Listen’, one of Candaya’s editorial bets for 2023, affirms that he wanted to recover “that pleasure in telling stories like in Don Quixote.” . In these stories, anxiety and fear hover over all the characters.

