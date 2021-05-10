A prominent painter, extraordinary muralist, Diego Rivera maintained a little-known hobby throughout his life, that of collecting. Over the course of several decades, Rivera gathered thousands of figures of pre-Hispanic art. Her old friend and patron, Dolores Olmedo, counted 59,400 pieces. He was the largest collector of pre-Columbian figures in Mexico and the owner of the richest collection that has ever been assembled in the hands of individuals. Now him Anahuacalli Museum brings them together and presents for the first time in the City of Arts, the master’s idyllic architectural project.

In Memory and Reason of Diego Rivera, the painter tells the Cuban journalist Loló de la Torriente that he began to gather his first archaeological collection in 1894, when he was just eight years old. It was then that the drainage works began in Mexico City. Rivera hit the civil engineer Roberto Gayol. “He examined the extracted earth to discover, among it, the ancient sherds or that he believed such, because in restless hours he had gone to the National Museum and had gone crazy for pre-Hispanic art,” he dictates to the chronicler. During the period in which the Mexican painter assembled his exceptional archaeological ensemble — from 1894 until his death in 1957 — there was no legislation for the collection of pre-Columbian works, as now, the sale of pre-Hispanic art was daily and open; The pieces could be purchased in countless places, including antique markets scattered around the city, such as the El Volador market, which would now be Lagunilla, Rivera’s favorite place.

Detail of an altar, in the Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Museum. seila montes

“On a bed of screws, next to a pair of old shoes, were, as if forgotten, the images of ancient gods carved in basalt, serpentine, jadeite, obsidian and alabaster,” writes the Cuban journalist. “There, in El Volador, his hands grasped them for the first time while his blood circulated faster as he acquired them to satisfy his love and pleasure for what he likes most in the world, which are them… the sculptures of America, in all their forms! ”, writes De la Torriente. Sadly, those first acquisitions were lost. Diego left for Spain in 1906 and left his mother in charge of the priceless treasure.

Upon his return to Mexico in 1921, he found himself selling the collection in a financial distress to a cart driver, an act that the painter demanded from him all his life. Above all, he regrets a piece that remained in his head, which was a jade figurine, ”Juan Coronel Rivera, writer, art historian and grandson of the painter, tells EL PAÍS in an interview. The collection that we know now begins in 1921 and even before he went to the United States, in 1929. “When the collection was very incipient, around 1934, he really has the very selected pieces, he still puts them on the basis, and later when it is overwhelming. When it goes to the 30,000th piece, it just places them where they fit, ”says Rivera’s grandson.

The Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Museum in Coyoacán, Mexico City. seila montes

To house his enormous collection, to save it from destruction, and to save it from falling into foreign hands, he conceived a city-museum. The Anahuacalli, in which there would be a series of pavilions in which artisans would keep alive the tradition of popular art. But he barely managed to see the first two floors of the central building of that, which was first completed by his daughter, the architect Ruth Rivera, together with Juan O’Gorman and the poet Carlos Pellicer, as a museum designer, in 1963, after Rivera’s death. in 1957.

But now, 80 years later, Diego Rivera’s most ambitious dream is about to materialize. It’s about the call City of arts, a utopian place where the painter imagined a better Mexico and proposed “to join the artist of the school and the academy with the potter, with the weaver, with the basket maker, with the stonemason, with everything that is a pure and high expression of the people of Mexico ”, according to the Mexican muralist’s own words. Rivera, who began the work on the Anahuacalli in 1941 — a building that seems to emerge from the ground and is built with the stone left by the Xitle volcano when it erupted in 400 BC. C., where you can see some 2,000 Teotihuacan, Olmec, Toltec, Nahua or Zapotec figures — he saw only the sketch, plans, some debts and dreams of the project that will open its doors soon, south of Mexico City.

Detail of the model. seila montes

“The City of the Arts is a very ambitious dream. It is Diego Rivera’s manifesto of American architecture and urbanism, a project that has a certain degree of utopia and prophetic ambition ”, says Cuauhtémoc Medina, curator of contemporary art, author of Olinka, the ideal city of Dr Atl, the chronicle of a failure in another utopian city imagined by Gerardo Murillo, Rivera’s teacher. “It is a fragment of the future”, Medina continues, “a place and an object of an alternative civilization. His condition is not only extra-temporal, but extraterrestrial. It corresponds to a historical moment of the great obsession of modern art and Mexican architecture with the Pedregal and which is close to other insane ideas such as University City, which did take place, and the Olinka City, by Dr. Atl, which was not ”.

The person in charge of carrying out this “insane idea”, a product of Diego Rivera’s fantasy, is Mauricio Rocha, one of the most important voices in architecture in Mexico, son of the famous photographer Graciela Iturbide and also the architect Manuel Rocha, who won, along with his office Architecture Workshop, the competition for the expansion and remodeling of the museum. The architect seeks not only to be respectful with the ecological environment of the site, but to be in harmony with it; follow Rivera’s logic of building public space, but with a contemporary reinterpretation. Its design is based on the concept devised by the Mexican painter to build a series of buildings that gradually build squares and patios. “Dialogue with Rivera and Juan O’Gorman, who collaborated with him, is one of the most important challenges in my career,” says Rocha, in an interview for EL PAÍS.

The Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Museum, which houses one of the world’s largest collections of pre-Hispanic art. seila montes

“The idea is that, as in pre-Columbian cities, the buildings connect and allow the relationship between the parties. What we are trying to do is recode the idea of ​​Rivera and O’Gorman in contemporary language. The buildings are built on volcanic stone walls that do emerge, but tucked in, so that they have less impact with the stone and the landscape; We also created lattices, lighting atmospheres that already existed in Diego’s main building. Furthermore, with the new technologies we use, it seems that the buildings navigate in a kind of sea of ​​lava ”, explains Rocha.

“The last project I did was La Ciudad de las Artes,” says Hilda Trujillo, who was director of the Frida Kahlo and Anahuacalli museums for 18 years. “It was awarded through a tender to Rocha’s office. It took six years: four for projection and two for execution and includes an art gallery, a new esplanade, spaces for workshops; multipurpose rooms, a library, offices and a vault of the pre-Hispanic art collection, which will be open to the public in a controlled manner ”. Ciudad de las Artes is inspired by pre-Hispanic cities, Pompeii and the Bauhaus. The new site has a space of about 2,294 square meters, which involved an investment of about 20 million pesos.

But the jewel in the crown is the winery with the complete collection of Diego Rivera’s pre-Hispanic art. There are more than 50,000 pieces that have been hidden from the public and will finally come to light. This repository is located in the center of the new Anahuacalli building. “With these new buildings in Rocha, the idea is for people to see the pieces that Diego accumulated from a very young age,” says Juan Coronel Rivera. “The central axis of the new square becomes this winery, a kind of temple of contemplation of the thousands and thousands of Diego’s pieces. What we did was put a series of concrete shelves, but now with a showcase and drawers, so that the visitor can go from one place to another seeing all the pieces ”, explains the architect Mauricio Rocha.

The Anahuacalli museum, in Mexico City. gladys serrano

Guadalupe Marín, second wife of the painter, used to say: “I don’t know why the hell Diego gathers those monkeys sitting, standing, lying down or playing. Look how he has the furniture; there is no place in the whole house that is not full of these sherds. He takes me to Teotihuacán, walks and walks with his eyes on the ground and the rain looking for little heads and pieces of pots, he picks them up as if they were treasures, he sees them, smells them and even tastes them ”. Perhaps the answer that Marín was looking for can be found on the stone plaque at the entrance of the Anahuacalli Museum: “I give back to the people what the artistic heritage of our ancestors was able to rescue”, a haven south of the chaotic city, where the dreams are possible and where Diego Rivera became an archaeologist and architect of utopias.

