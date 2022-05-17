It had been a long time since it was commented on social networks that something was happening with Diego Rico. There was talk of accusations for his bad behavior with different women, without specifying exactly what it was about, and he was even accused of taking little care of himself and going out partying more than usual, taking advantage of the holidays that Imanol Alguacil gave to the staff from the Royal Society to travel to other places to party. In the environment of the realistic team, everything sounded very strange, because there were no photos or videos to corroborate these claims, but the run run was on the street and the damage was done. Diego Rico opted for silence, both publicly and through his social media accounts, putting the matter in the hands of people he trusted and trying to focus solely on sports, on his work as a Real player. . Until this Tuesday, when the Burgos defense has decided to denounce in public through a statement “the harassment he has suffered in various social networks“.

Diego Rico has even reported that he has already put the matter in the hands of the competent authorities. “Very grateful to the Ertzaintza for the treatment and understanding on their part“, he concluded. The matter became so serious that he had to cancel his Twitter account, seeing that the provocations and messages he received affected him. Investigating the profiles of the users who harassed him with all kinds of accusations related to alleged love affairs, his environment came to realize that they were false accounts, that they belonged to the same person who used them to give more sonority to his accusations.Many of these accounts have also been suspended when they were told that they they had caught, or even blocked whoever told them.

But the harassment hasn’t stopped, so once the season is over, Diego Rico has decided to take matters into his own hands before they do him more harm. And he has done it by making a statement public in which he denounces this harassment that he has been suffering for a long time. “Over the last few months I have been suffering defamation, attacks on myself, my family and my environment, harassment in short, through various social networks. With the help of my relatives I have tried to put a stop to this and now, having achieved the objective, not wanting to divert attention from my profession, I have reported these events to the competent authorities. No one deserves to be harassed through fake accounts that are created expressly for the purpose of harm. Very serious false accusations against me and people around me is something that I could not allow any more”, he pointed out. One more example of the dangers that the misuse by many people of tools as useful as social networks, in which it is easy to suffer situations of harassment like this one denounced by Diego Rico for the simple fact of being a soccer player with a certain popularity.