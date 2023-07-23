In a press conference prior to the presentation of the Tigres UANL before Portland Timbers in the League Cupthe Mexican central defender Diego Reyes He warned that Major League Soccer clubs can pass over the Mexican clubs.
“The Leagues Cup will be competitive, yesterday it was seen in the three games that there were that the MLS teams are not easy and if we trust ourselves they can pass us over, we are going to compete and we have a large enough squad to achieve it”
– Diego Reyes.
The team from San Nicolás de los Garza will play their first game against Portland Timbers next Tuesday, July 26 and before that the squad continues with its preparation in search of a positive start in the competition.
Diego Reyes He said that the start of the Nuevo León team in the 2023 Apertura Tournament of the MX League has been positive, since they have five points in the three days that have been played and now they will try to play a good role in the international fair to look for the trophy in dispute.
About the debut of Lionel Messi with the Miami Interwho defeated Cruz Azul 2-1, said he knows what it is to face the Argentine player and would like to face that team, although he knows the possibility could only occur if both reach the grand final.
“Messi is the best player in the world, I know what it’s like to face him, an unbalancing player in every wayit would be our turn in the final and there is a long way to go, we are thinking about portland and to continue maintaining the bases in that solid team, and then we will worry about what comes next”, he assured.
“As a player, you want to face the best players in the world, but we have many games ahead of us that will be easy for us,” he said.
Regarding his contract renewal with the royal team for two years, he said he was grateful to the club and that he hopes to have more achievements with the team, which seeks to add more trophies to its showcases.
“I am grateful to the club for having renewed me for two more years, they are going to put up with me, I hope I can continue achieving important things with this club that has given me love and respect, I hope to continue adding titles to that showcase that we have already gotten used to doing”, he sentenced.
