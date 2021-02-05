A month after revealing the reaction his father had when he told him he was gay, the journalist Diego Poggi He spoke again about the situation in a radio interview and told what state his relationship with his family was in after making this issue of his private life public.

In early 2021, the TN figure had written on Twitter: “I just told my old man that I’m dating (with a boy) and that I’m going on vacation with him. What a nice guy. “He had accompanied that message with the screenshot of the reply he received on WhatsApp when he said:” Nice news, I never wanted to hear it. That you are very happy, forget you have a dad. “

A few days later, meanwhile, he was sorry for sharing his father’s reaction and stated that “he would not write it again.” “I exploded in the worst way and I didn’t realize the magnitude it took. My old man is a good guy and I don’t want anyone to hurt him. It’s a private matter. I tried to speak a thousand times, but he never wanted to see it Today, with Monday’s newspaper I would not tweet it again, “he said.

The answer that the father gave Diego Poggi when he told him that he was homosexual.

Now, in dialogue with Franco Torchia in You can not live on love, which is broadcast on radio La Once Diez, gave more details of the situation. “My dad already knew I liked boys but he didn’t want to see it., out of shame or selfishness, “he explained.

And he added: “I felt the pressure to define myself, I exploded, and the truth is that today I’m with a boy but tomorrow I don’t know. What for me was an overflow, for many it was an impulse. If there is something that I rescue from everything that happened to me later, it was that ”.

Diego Poggi and his thread, which went viral.

Furthermore, it revealed that her parents still don’t know her boyfriend and evaluated that it considers that this will be “a long process”. “The first place where discrimination is made is in the family,” he analyzed.

At the time of talking about the relationship with his father, meanwhile, he was sincere: “I’m not talking to him today.” And he deepened: “It’s mechanical and I believe that you are ashamed to say your child is gay in such a macho work environment. “

“I was never interested in being known or exploiting or being in a portal to tell who I am. I never thought it was necessary. And I also regret having opened a door that is difficult to close afterwards ”, closed the driver of Take away, the cycle that is emitted by Radio Berlin.

HA