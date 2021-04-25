Origin or Beginning (Inception). This is the title of the transgressive film in which the English filmmaker Christopher Nolan delves into the ability of the dream world to extract ideas, individual or collective, that end up having transcendence in real life. Tired of turning illusion into meat and titles, this Seville of records to which He only lacks a point to mathematize the Champions League, these days he is trying to go even further into the unimaginable with an epic goal, for many impossible: to snatch LaLiga from the big three (follow today’s game live on As.com).

The ultrapragmatic Lopetegui, who does not want to hear about such a feat, lowers the ball to the ground and warns that his team is tired, injuries (perhaps Koundé) and plays against an aúpa rival, capable of stopping Sevilla’s fantasies, the Granada of Diego Martínez.

Diego returns this afternoon to the origin of his dreams. The club’s stadium where for eight years he formed his character as a modern coach at the breasts of the best sports director in the world. “If I am in the First Division, it is because of Monchi”, affirms whether the Vigo, a gifted youth of the benches (he has not reached 41 years), waver. already stands out in Spain and draws the attention of all Europe.

He does so after a season as special as it is exhausting, which began very early with the previous Europa League and it seemed to have culminated just over a week ago at Old Trafford. “Looking into his eyes,” Lopetegui said yesterday, to an entire Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the second continental competition. Football history in the shadow of the Alhambra.

For days now, Granada has been playing with permanence in the pocket, without ties. Without them he thrashed Eibar on Thursday to suddenly take on new unexpected duties: look, even if they seem distant, towards the posts that give the right to walk around the continent. Again, next year.