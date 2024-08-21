Joseph Blackmore won this Wednesday in the third stage of the Tour of the Future, which took place between Peisey-Vallandry and La Rosière, of only 70 kilometers and with a high finish, in which the best Colombian was Diego Fisherman, sixth.

According to the criteria of

The day was short but very difficult, with three mountain passes, the last of which was a first category climb and on the finishing line, the last climb leaving an impressive trail.

Tough battle

Pescador stayed close to the favourites, crouching, waiting for an ideal moment to attack, but his rivals were stronger and he had to keep up with a secondary group, which allowed him to finish in sixth place in the classification and move up to ninth place overall.

It was not an easy day. The Belgian Jarno Widar He jumped out of the leading group six kilometres from the finish, but was unable to hold on to the lead, as at the end he was overtaken by Blackmore and the Spaniard Pablo Torres, who fought him for victory.

Blackmore, with his victory and the small gap he made, is now the leader of the race and hopes to stay there until the end of Saturday, although there will be difficult days ahead.

Pescador will have the opportunity to continue climbing in the general classification, as important stages are coming up, in high mountains, and according to what he has shown, it is possible that his level will continue to rise.

For example, this Thursday, the fourth fraction will take place between The Rosière and the Karellis142 kilometres long, with three mountain passes, the last of which is at the finish line and is a first category route.

Rankings

Stage

1. Joseph Blackmore 2h 13m 44s

2. Jarno Widar at 3 s

3. Pablo Torres at 5 seconds

4. Last minute at 31 s

5. Leo Bisiaux at 32 s

6. Diego Pescador at 52 s

General

1. Joseph Blackmore 10h 16m 08s

2. Jarno Widar at 9 s

3. Pablo Torres at 23 s

4. Leo Bisiaux at 45 s

5. Tijmen Graat at 54 s

6. Michael Leonard at 1 min 07 sec

7. Florian Kajamini at 1 min 16 sec

8. Mats Wenzel at 1 min 17 s

9. Diego Pescador at 1 min 30 s

10. Simon Dalby at 1 min 35 s

Sports