Diego Pérez lived a difficult situation with his parents this last year and revealed it in PH We Can Talk (Telefe, Saturdays at 22). The actor She couldn’t hold back her tears when referring to a decision she had to make with her sister.

Pérez’s account began when Andy Kusnetzoff, the host of the interview cycle, proposed that come to the front those who have a special relationship with their parents. At that moment, the actor stepped forward and began with a moving tale.

“I am 57 years old and I am always grateful to have my parents, because at this age it is not easy to have them both. My parents have been married for 59 years, and they have been together for 60 years. Both me and my sister Silvina had to live a very hard year, today we are living a very difficult time ”, began by Pérez.

“My parents are two love beings, of such honesty and tenderness. They went out every day to have their coffee with milk, to walk, to the cinema once a week, to the theater … to live ”, he explained.

But due to the pandemic, habits changed and the actor said that his parents had health problems. “First my father fell and hit his head a lot, then my mother who fell twice each. She broke her femur and was hospitalized up to two weeks ago with him in the next room. Dad with senile dementia and mom with broken femur”Pérez explained.

As a result of this situation, the actor said that he began to look for a place so that his parents could live with permanent care. “We had to make the decision to take them to a place we never thought we were going to go. because we always thought they were going to be able to, and they can’t, “he said.

“We found a place where they feel they are at home. We bring them their dishes, they have a table with their tablecloth, their clothes, the photo of the grandchildren. And it is not easy because when you enter a world that is not yours you find things, for example, that in homes the ladies are on one side and the men on the other, and we wanted them to be together because they missed each other. “Diego said, remarkably moved.

During the hospitalization, the actor said: “They were hospitalized for a month and with my sister we would go from one room to the other, we would send videos of my father to my mother and vice versa. Now the two of them are together, for a week”.

But the most emotional moment was when Pérez told the gesture of love that his mother has with his father, who suffers from dementia, by explaining why they are there.

“My old man asks why they are there and do not go to his house, and my old woman reminds me of the character of Roberto Benigni in Life is Beautiful, because eating the pain of not being at home tells him: ‘Look, the boys bought us this house where people who know and can contain us treat us and make us exercise‘”Pérez concluded excitedly.