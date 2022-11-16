Chile has been deployed at COP27 in Egypt with four of its ministers: Environment, Transport, Foreign Relations and Energy. The leader of the latter portfolio, the lawyer Diego Pardow, who was Gabriel Boric’s program coordinator in the presidential campaign, took office on September 6. Before traveling, he spoke with EL PAÍS about the main challenges Chile faces in terms of energy and sustainability, a fundamental issue for an Administration that has defined itself as an ecologist and that in June made the decision to close the Codelco smelter, Ventanas, in the central zone of Chile, after new episodes of poisoning in the population.

Pardow reaches the summit with green hydrogen under his arm and the goal of decarbonization by 2050. “We are working on a calendar to accelerate our decarbonization,” he says in his office overlooking Alameda —the main avenue in Santiago de Chile— .

Ask. What does an ecological government, like Boric’s, imply?

Response. The conviction in sustainability is deeper and more widespread than in other governments. In other administrations, normally the Energy, Economy and Environment portfolios had a conflictive relationship. Now, when we discuss sustainability, even with the Minister of Finance, we all have the same look. It’s a big change considering the depth of the transformations.

Q. Is Chile embarked on decarbonization, as the previous government, that of Sebastián Piñera, promised?

R. Within a month of taking office, we participated in the closure of two coal plants. The previous government celebrated these types of milestones because it generates a certain advantage in public opinion. But the process was not done with the comprehensiveness that we want to give to the just transition: only direct workers were considered and not the economic environment, there was no accompaniment for the productive transformation of these places and, from the symbolic, for us to close A coal plant is part of what Chile needs to do, but not the most important thing.

Q. And what is the most relevant?

R. The most relevant thing is what it is replaced with. When you don’t have a deep conviction in sustainability, it seems that just meeting a closing date is enough, but for us the most important thing is what we replace that generation with. Coal power plants allow us to deliver base power and if we don’t take care of how we replace it, it can happen that it is emitted with backup power plants, which are typically diesel. It is very different from how this government approaches the decarbonization process.

Pardow during the interview with EL PAÍS. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. What is the next step?

R. Generate renewable and sustainable, but flexible energy.

Q. What is the Chilean energy reality?

R. Chile is at the forefront of renewable energy in the region. Just a few days ago, we reached a milestone: if the cumulative injected energy from the sun and the wind is added, it exceeds the accumulated energy injected by coal. We are talking about the energy that is being consumed and there are not many countries in the region that have this condition, because many rely on natural gas or biomass.

Q. But Chile has a problem with discharges, that is, a lot of that energy is wasted…

R. It is a challenge, indeed, because in the accumulated, around 700 megabytes are lost, which would be equivalent to the consumption of a medium-sized city. This happens because, for example, the radiation is very strong in the Atacama desert, where many photovoltaic plants are being installed, which are not flexible. That is, at certain times of the day they produce a lot and at others, nothing. Therefore, there is a large production of solar energy in the north of the country at certain hours of the day, but the transmission system is not capable of transporting all that energy to the consumption centers.

Q. This is what they want to reverse, in part, with a recently enacted storage law…

R. This law gives us a very important tool: remunerating storage. Nowadays, you can put a hybrid plant, with solar panels and batteries. Theoretically, you would be able to inject energy into the day and into the night. But what could not be done until now was to have a plant with only batteries that, since we have a lot of energy that is being poured out, can take it, accumulate it and, in this way, inject it at night. We need to increase the transmission capacity both in extension and in capillarity.

Q. Has the extension of what Chile needs been calculated?

R. About 4,000 kilometers. It is important, however, to be honest: we are working hard to increase our transmission capacity, but that is going to take time. And we need to find mechanisms that allow us to deal with this problem now.

Q. In the current context, has Chile rethought its carbon neutrality goal?

R. We are part of the group of 18 countries that have made our commitment to carbon neutrality explicit and that report our inventories year after year, because we are transparent. But we have not done what many countries, which are rethinking their calendars as they face significant price increases and tight supplies in the wake of the pandemic and Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine. In this first semester we are concerned with containing the rise in energy, including fossil fuels, and ensuring the availability of supplies. This allows us to maintain our sustainability goals with conviction.

Pardow on the roof of the Ministry of Energy next to the solar panels that the building has.

Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. How does Chile arrive at COP27?

R. Chile arrives at the COP to reaffirm its commitment to sustainability. Despite being a small country, which contributes little to global emissions, we have a lot to show in terms of the difficulties we have had, how we have faced them and, despite this, we have been able to maintain our commitment. Countries like Chile must be able to renew their agreements. And that is very important for green hydrogen.

Q. Precisely, Chile arrives at the COP with green hydrogen as one of its main issues…

R. The international demand for green hydrogen depends to a large extent on corrective instruments that force the internalization of the costs of using fossil fuels in the industrialized world. Today, fossil fuel and green hydrogen do not compete on equal terms, because the former does not pay for the damage it does to the planet. Therefore, if industrialized countries adopt these corrective instruments, fossil fuels and green hydrogen will be able to compete on equal terms with respect to their nominal price. And Chile, as it has a strategic commitment to green hydrogen, needs the countries of the industrialized world to maintain their calendars or speed them up.

Q. Why does Chile have advantages in green hydrogen?

R. Green hydrogen is fed by renewable energies, which are mainly photovoltaic and wind. The radiation level in northern Chile is higher than in any other part of the world. And in the south, the intensity and consistency of the wind is much higher than in another part of the world. That means we can produce more tons and therefore we are more productive.

Q. But we have had problems. A major green hydrogen project in Magallanes, in the far south, was recently withdrawn due to high environmental assessment standards…

R. This case has been used as a political instrument by some people, but, apart from that, this project —which depends on two companies— is going to be re-entered in March or April 2023. That does not mean that for the development of the industry of green hydrogen we do not have challenges, because we do.

Q. Which?

R. For example, build large industrial facilities that feed these plants, such as desalination plants and ports that work with economies of scale. And a second: so that the first green hydrogen projects have someone to sell to, regardless of international demand that changes according to the situation, we need to find local companies that start using this fuel.

