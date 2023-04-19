Group 6 arrived at Las Nuevas Lomas de “At the bottom there is room.” Although it was believed that they were going to hire Joel in the América Televisión series, the truth is that they only wanted to contact Diego Montalbán and, when they did, they thought that they would already have their new member insured. However, they did not expect that the Lord would answer them in the worst way: he humiliated them and then threw them out of his house.

“I would never fall so low as to be in a little cumbia group. (…) I’m Diego Montalbán. I’m at the top of Lima society. Do you think I’m going to be dancing in a stadium with my shiny little suit?” said the chef in an arrogant tone. Faced with such rudeness, the singers left the Maldini mansion but not before telling him in chorus that their host was a “torrant”. VIDEO: America TV.

#Diego #Montalbán #humiliates #Group #quotAt #bottom #roomquot #laughs