Will Alessia become part of the Gonzales family in “Al fondo hay sitio”? Diego Montalban she dreamed of the “worst” scenario for her daughter.

He doesn’t want it to get real! In chapter 161 of “At the bottom there is room”, Diego Montalbán had his worst nightmare: Alessia becoming a member of the Gonzales family. The famous chef of Francesca’s is experiencing one of the worst moments of his life after his daughter’s dismissal from his restaurant and his thoughts now led him to imagine a completely exaggerated scenario and far from reality. In his dreams, Miss Montalbán looks unkempt and speaks in a different way.

“Sure pe, pet”, Alessia told him when Diego asked her if she was eating chanfainita from a big pot. Of course, the daughter is nowhere near looking that way or having those manners, since the Gonzales aren’t really like that.