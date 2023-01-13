“There is room at the bottom” It continues to cause a sensation among Peruvian fans, thanks to the occurrences of its tenth season. With only four episodes aired, the program managed to take a new direction with its new characters, leaving us waiting to see what will happen in the Maldini-Montalbán house.

Next, we share everything you need to know about the fifth chapter that could mark the death of Francesca’s partner.

“In the background there is room” 10×04: when does it premiere?

The fourth episode of its tenth season will be released on January 13. After this, the series will resume the launch of its chapters on Monday the 16th.

“In the background there is room” 10×04: schedules to see “AFHS”

In Peru, the América Televisión series can be seen from 8:40 p.m. In other countries, the schedule varies, so here we share the calendar:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10?

The chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from the América Televisión channel. The Améria TVGO platform is also available, to which you can access its live signal for free and with a paid subscription.

Diego Montalbán could have suffered an attack in episode 4 of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023. What will ‘Noni’ do? Photo: Composition/America TV

On which channels can I watch América TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch America TVGO?

América TVGO EN VIVO has an official website that you can access through the mobile application.