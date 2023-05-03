Chapter 210 of “At the bottom there is room” brought hilarious moments. In the América TV series, Diego Montalbán was warned by Carmen about his daughter. In jail, he told her that Claudia is alive and that she wants to destroy Francesca Maldini and everyone close to her. At first, he thought the chef was his lawyer, but then he ended up telling her everything. After calling his children to make sure they are okay, the owner of Francesca’s went to the restaurant, because Cristóbal told him that there was a strange guy in the place.

The person who was sitting was not a Spanish tourist, but Javier, July’s friend, who on Jimmy’s orders went to the place to ask for an ajiaco so he could put a cockroach on it and thus get Laia fired. Charo’s son wants to get Alessia back at any cost. Therefore, he planned all that, but finally his idea went wrong. VIDEO: America TV

