Participation of Montoro and Fede Vico in the Cup after being injuredn. “After watching the game delayed, I am very happy with the performance of my team. I think we deserved the victory. We had a lot of arrivals in the second part. It is true that we lacked precision. But all those players who came from injury, the effort they made to adapt to a game with very demanding conditions and very cold, the truth is that to all of them, congratulations because it was very difficult. Regarding the minutes they played, in quotes, more, they were a risk and not a benefit. Hopefully that assumed risk remains an anecdote. With so many games, it is very difficult to get the player ready to rejoin the competition. The merit of this team is that, with all the circumstances that we live in, we always compete and stand up ”.

Luis Milla. “It is very good news that he is fit to train because he has tested negative for PCR. But we have experience and it is very difficult to return to high-level football and even more so after having gone through COVID-19 ”.

Koeman has said that for Barcelona it is a real final because he cannot leave more points. “Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world and they have the best player in the world in their ranks. They have players who, with any action, can unbalance the balance. I am very happy with the performance of the team. I was reviewing our entire trajectory until January 8. We are going to play match number 28. I don’t know how many teams have been able to experience that throughout the history of football, in January. 15 official victories for a club like ours that, for the first time in history, has experienced three competitions. We all would have signed it. And it is thanks to these players that they put their physique at risk. And they do not care if it is Kings Day, the 30th or the 3rd, in a field of a great rival of Segunda B or against Barcelona. They are always competitive. He is outstanding and I want to give him all the credit he deserves because we don’t stop competing and we don’t want to stop competing every three days. Holy problem!

How has this Barcelona changed compared to the one that was defeated last year by Granada with Valverde? “I only have eyes for Granada. We have grown a lot, starting with the coach, who was a newcomer in the category. The players have grown in prestige and respect for football ”.

Demanding match prepared with little margin. “We will adapt. We come from two very demanding games and this is a different game. Efficiency will be very important, like last year when we were able to beat them. And, of course, may they not have their day. Because this is a reality. We will play from the maximum ambition and the maximum humility ”.

Is Barcelona the most unpredictable in recent years? “All our focus is on our version, gaming identity. The effort of this team is being much more than triple. Hopefully we can have a great game and show that we are a good team ”.

Malaga in the Cup. “A great rival, a great stadium and a team that, due to the displacement, relieves us. It seems not, but one more day of rest or a more comfortable journey is important for our preparation. Two years ago we went to La Rosaleda in Second Division against a rival who had won everything. It will be very similar to us. I focus on Barcelona. Los Cármenes will host one of the best teams in the world ”.

What worries you the most about Barcelona? “That we are at our best level, that we be effective and compete at our best version.”

Will the lack of public be missed? I would like the stadiums to be full, but it’s a health issue. Speaking in the presence of spectators seems to me to be unethical ”.

Possible goodbye from Rui Silva. “He is a Granada player, very important to us and every day he shows with his attitude and performance how important he is for the team. He is very involved and is the same as always. He’s the same as always. A good guy, a great player, speaking the same thing in the locker room, which is little because he is more reserved, but a phenomenon on and off the field. All I can talk about him in the three years I’ve been at the club are wonderful. As long as I am his coach, he has not only my respect but my confidence. He is one of those players who are extraordinary personally and professionally. Let him continue to do his job, which makes it fantastic, by the way ”.