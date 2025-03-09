The You Palmasnext rival of Real Betishe needs points to flee from the danger zone and on Sunday he arrives at Villamarín willing to ‘scratch’ before those of Pellegrini. A defeat could put yellow in descent positions, which would lead to more problems for his coach, the Galician and Exevillista Diego Martínez.

«Self -criticism must also be positive to maintain what we do well, which are many things. No one is more self -critical than ourselves. The self -critic It is part of the day to day. Since we arrived at Las Palmas every week we do specific video and field work to improve aspects and details of the game, ”Martínez insisted against journalists in the previous game this Sunday in Heliopolis.

«We have all permanence options intact. That is already an achievement in itself, ”said UD Las Palmas coach on the goal of his team, and then analyze the rival, the Real Betis: «He has won three ahead and is one of the most in the form of the League. His field squeezes a lot. To win at Benito Villamarín there is our best individual and collective version »Judgment Diego Martínez.

In that sense, he spoke of his team’s ability to compete for the greats: «I do not speak of hypothesis. We need and want to win. We have to take care of the details. There are some that we have not executed well and we need to do better. There are 12 games left and the options are alive, open. That in itself is already an achievement. We continue to believe in permanence, which is the final objective. We need to win again to get out of the negative streak ».









On the particular case of its footballer EsSUGOHe commented that “two things must be gathered here. Young players like EsSugo, who have great talent and is already a great player but will be much better, and we will also see in great teams, also make mistakes. Being young there are situations or tolls that have to be paid along the way. We can be very unfair, its performance has been very good. The lack of continuity due to sanctions can also influence. And the injury. For a month he played two games and trained two days, which is a sample of commitment. We all make mistakes, it happens even in the best teams in the world. Now is when you have to help you more. He is a very important player for us ».

Martínez, another part, was questioned by the work of a coach To help in the bad streak: «It is something that is there. Today it is very common, each player has their own psychologist, with which he establishes a relationship of trust. We respect that structure and also give external advice possibilities. It is something that is quite overcome. They have their own coach, although I believe more in the figure of the sports psychologist. Likewise, psychological contents are also present by our training as a technical body, ”he added.

As for future conversations with the club, he just pointed out that «They have not offered me a renewal. Football is this. We really want to work and win games. Now we are focused on the next. From the president to the sports director, players, workers of the Sports City, I feel that the atmosphere is very good. We are still convinced of achieving the ultimate goal. I have no doubt ».

Finally, and returning to Sunday’s game, he said that “we are totally concentrated in the match against Betis. We remain convinced of the need to win as a team. I don’t need anyone to tell me anything. Conversations are as always. We talk about the games, how the week goes, of players … we take it naturally. They transmit confidence in what we do. I remember that in Granada they renewed me with three consecutive losses and we ended up in Europe. Our streak is now very acute. Neither before we were Champions or now we have made eight games to have only two points. But it is reality and we have to accept it. You have to improve and turn it around. We arrive at the last third of the league with our intact possibilities. This is football, life, at least for coaches, ”concluded Diego Martínez.