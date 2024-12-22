A week ago Vicente Moreno returned to Cornellà. Today it is Diego Martínez who threatens Espanyol at the Gran Canaria stadium. Fate has wanted it to be the Vigo coach who now has the opportunity to be Manolo González’s executioner on the bench.

The last two big bets on the benches of the Perica entity have found accommodation with some success in two entities with less tradition than Espanyol, something that should serve as food for reflection. In a way, in the blue and white club there is regret for the departure of Vicente Moreno, who stabilized the club in the First Division after winning the Second Division championship. In the case of Diego Martínez, the parakeet looks today with envy at how he has been able to pull Las Palmas out of the hole and turn it into the most in-form team in the championship, when in Cornellà he never found the key.

Beyond a very important victory, the future of the Lugo coach is at stake in the Gran Canaria stadium. Or not. Because from within the club, for the moment, calm remains and as González himself acknowledged in a press conference, the messages from the sports management are positive. Regardless of their situation, Espanyol must add three for the first time this season away from home, they have only added one draw against Atlético de Madrid in eight games, if they do not want to end 2024 in relegation places.

González does not seem to see his exit close and, on the contrary, he gave as an example previous matches in which his goodbye seemed imminent. “The Celta game also seemed like an all or nothing game. I’m calm. The sports management in the meetings we have sees the work we do. The results are missing, but the work is good,” he said emphatically.

Furthermore, he assured that the draw against Valencia has not affected the squad, which he sees as “committed. I think the team will respond well tomorrow (for today),” he conceded.

Pol Lozano, a key player in the midfield this season, returns after suspension, and Antoniu Roca and Cardona once again point to the starting team