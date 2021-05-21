Low: We have lived with them all 58 games. For this last game more, because the energy level is low. I no longer know how many casualties we have. We will compete to the fullest and we want to win the match.

Match 58: Stressful, extraordinary and excellent year. Year of eternal gratitude to these players for the goals achieved together.

How the week has been: The season is coming to an end, full of competition and our circumstances, especially in the last matches, are being complex, but always faithful to their values. This team deserves respect because what they have made us live is extraordinary. The team’s mentality is always to give the best of itself.

With nothing at stake: hopefully the next 20 years we will be in first class and with guaranteed permanence. We want to win the game, he is a difficult opponent, it is an even game of intensity and demand. Efficiency will be essential and we will try to improve in the facet that has cost us quite avoidable goals against.

Last press conference as Granada coach ?: I am not reflecting on anything. I have been so sincere and clear that when the game is over it will be time to reflect and meet with the club and listen to it. I respect the noise and opinions, the lies do not. There are information that are not true. It is less glamorous, but this is the truth, when the season ends, which is being exhausting and beautiful, it deserves to end with a victory and regardless of the game thanks to the team and the players. Next week will be the time to reflect, all my focus now is on how to set up the team for Sunday because availability determines everything, the system, the positions …

It is good for the league that Atlético wins it: I respect the two teams that are playing in the league and the one who deserves it the most will win it. As a spectator he is very attractive, that league final for those of us who like football is beautiful.

Different teams: It is the extraordinary and we cannot pretend that the extraordinary is habitual. Losing that perspective would hurt us as a club in the long run.

Substitute for Getafe: It is totally a lie, but but I can tell you a thousand teams: Celtic, Valencia … if I have to deny all of them I would not have time for my personal life. Professionals must be respected. Hopefully next year we will have normality. I have not met with anyone, I have not met even with my club to talk about the next season.

Fans against Manchester: We got excited inside the bus, I at least. We had brought Manchester United to Los Cármenes. It was the culmination of a process.