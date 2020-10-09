Granada bases a large part of their game on the intensity and rhythm they give to the games. Therefore, the physical, in addition to the tactical and the quality that the players treasure, is one of the most important facets for Diego Martínez. The coach, as he did last year during the months that he had to make LaLiga compatible and after the break with matches every three or four days, has returned to the rotation policy that is giving him such good results. And, at the moment, with only seven games played, the Galician coach has already used 21 players, all except for the second goalkeeper, Aarón Escandell, the injured Quini and Neyder and the newcomer (he has not yet exercised with Martínez) Nehuén. The rest, even for a minute, have already defended the rojiblanca shirt.

Rui Silva is the player with the most minutes. He has played it all in the domestic championship and in the Europa League to accumulate 630 minutes so far. He is, along with Foulquier, the only one who has played everything in the Spanish championship, with the difference that the Frenchman in Europe has only played one minute. With 484 minutes between the two competitions, Yangel Herrera is another of the most used by the coach with Antonio Puertas (478), being this, together with the Portuguese goal, the only player to play in the seven games played to date. Diego has a base for each competition so that, as far as possible, the players play matches each week. There are exceptions. Carlos Neva has only missed one match, in Wanda, So he has played six duels with 540 minutes played, that is, all except that one.

Rotations in the League

In the domestic competition, eight players have participated in all the matches: Rui Silva, Foulquier, Puertas, Yangel Herrera, Duarte, Luis Milla, Machís, Germán and Kenedy. Of them, five were starters in the four games: Silva, Foulquier, Milla, Puertas and Yangel. The Madrid midfielder is the third most used player in this competition. with 333 minutes, although he only accumulates 90 in the continental competition. By minutes, Duarte, has played 271 minutes in LaLiga and 136 in Europa League to accumulate 406 minutes. Behind Neva (270) and Vallejo, who has also played three full league games (270 minutes) plus 134 in European competition to be another of the most used by the coach. The three centrals have been distributed, although Germán has been the undisputed in Europe playing every possible minute, while in LaLiga Santander he has participated in the four duels, although with 192 for a total of 462 minutes. Gonalons (208), Machís (204), Soldado (192), Kenedy (158), Molina (158) and Azeez (100) are those who have exceeded one hundred minutes. Behind, Víctor Díaz and Montoro, who have been fundamental in Europe but have participated little in the domestic competition. Eteki, Soro, Fede Vico and Luís Suárez, with only three minutes, are the least used in this competition.

In Europe they have played 18

In Europe it has only used 18 players and neither Azeez, nor Eteki, nor Luís Suárez have yet been released, although it has just arrived and its European debut has been impossible. Ten players have played in the three games: Rui, Germán, Neva, Víctor Díaz, Gonalons, Montoro, Soldado, Puertas, Kenedy and Jorge Molina. Although, by minutes, Molina does not reach a hundred (76 minutes), while players like Duarte have played 180 minutes in two games, Machís has played 169 in two games, Duarte 136 in two games, Vallejo 134 also in two games and Mile 90 in a single encounter. Those who have played the least have been Foulquier, with only one minute, Soro with 28 and Vico with 32.