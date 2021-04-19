After the end of their historic path through the Europa League, Granada is focused on closing its second consecutive stay in the First Division as soon as possible and rush your options to be able to repeat the continental experience. The club has been working for a long time in all the scenarios that have as a common denominator the desire for Diego Martínez to be their coach for the fourth consecutive season.

The coach prefers to wait to make a decision, probably, when this season ends, what a good taste in his mouth is leaving.

In addition to Diego Martínez, seven players end their contract on June 30. The eighth is Roberto Soldado. The Valencian forward fulfilled one of the two clauses to confirm his continuity until June 30, 2022, playing a minimum of 45 minutes in 25 games; the second is very close, that Granada continue in First. Except for catastrophe, it must be met.

The situation of the other seven footballers is as follows:

Rui Silva. Granada publicly announced that the Portuguese goalkeeper will not continue at Los Cármenes. His destiny will be Betis for five seasons.

Nehuén Pérez. The captain of the Argentine Olympic team is on loan from Atlético de Madrid. He was the fourth central behind Gernám, Vallejo and Duarte, but he has shown good things.

Jesus Vallejo. Loaned by Real Madrid without purchase option. Punished by COVID-19 and the injuries have gone from less to more. There is no purchase option.

Robert Kenedy. Loaned by Chelsea with whom he has a contract until 2022. No purchase option. Granada will study the way to stay.

Yangel Herrera. The Venezuelan is on loan from Manchester. The purchase option is 20 million euros. Intended by Valencia, it is not ruled out that he can continue in Los Cármenes. It will not be easy at all.

Fede Vico. Two years ago Granada paid Leganés 250,000 executing its purchase option. A good club player also shaken by injuries.

Sundays Quina. The Guinea-Bissau-born Portuguese midfielder is on loan from Watford, a club he will return to at the end of this season.

Players on loan to other teams

Ramón Azeez. Granada paid Lugo 500,000 euros for the Nigerian international in 2019. He ends his contract in 2022 and is on loan to Cartagena.

Antoñín. Signed last year at this time for 1.5 million euros. He is on loan from Rayo Vallecano. Player with a great future.