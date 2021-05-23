Unknown

Diego Martínez and Pepe Bordalás can live their last 90 minutes on the benches in Granada and Getafe. Neither has revealed if it will continue, but its future is uncertain. It is a decaffeinated game, in which no one plays more than honor and trying to be as good as possible to increase their income from qualifying (follow the game live on As.com).

Granada faces the duel in the box. Quini and Duarte are out due to suspension, Neyder, Milla, Carlos Neva, Vallejo, Montoro, Kenedy and Yangel Herrera, due to injury; Gonalons and Víctor Díaz are doubts, but no one will force a game with nothing at stake. A) Yes, Diego Martínez will have to make bobbin lace to form an eleven of guarantees. In the call there will be some youth squad like Pepe, Aranda, Torrente or Isma Ruiz. The rojiblancos want to close the season with a victory that cuts their streak of four consecutive defeatsace.

The Getafe, after a season full of shocks, he finally reaches a quiet game. Placido out of necessity after so much accumulated suffering that was cleaned up with Kubo’s goal last Sunday. It will probably be Bordalás’ last match at the head of the team, the coach with the most accumulated matches in the club’s history and that has taken him to some of his highest heights. One of the brightest stages of Getafe closes after an erratic year, but with a happy ending. With salvation in your pocket.

The azulón coach will make several changes. Some, forced; others, to dose, refresh and add names. They do not play anything, although Bordalás makes few nods to relaxation, not even in these circumstances.