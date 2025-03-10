



He Betis Sunday was imposed on You Palmas (1-0) in the duel corresponding to the 27th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini could achieve the three points thanks to goal achieved by Diego Llorente In the 65th minute of the game. Shortly before the UD Las Palmas had remained in numerical inferiority for what remained of the meeting since Darío EsSugo was expelled after seeing two yellow in just eight minutes. Diego Martínezcoach of the Canarian team, he was not satisfied with the arbitration acting after the clash.

«I respect the collective a lot, but Today we go with a very, very large frustration. A slip, an action that is not intentionally … what we can control will control it and what we don’t, hopefully we have more luck, ”the Galician coach began pointing out. «At the football level, an expulsion marks the game. It is already difficult to compete. We have to move on, It is an action that is inexplicable»He added. When he is re -questioned, the Pamas coach, unintentionally delving into his reflection, said the following: «It is an action that slips, and I say that all the details seem against us against us. I have not seen it standing, but it is a totally involuntary action. And, if he has given him and has to be expulsion, that it is always so ».

The UD Las Palmas will conclude the day as a penultimate team classified after just having added 24 points in the first 27 days. Diego Martínez also rescued that his team showed a “magnificent attitude” although “the details are not coming from our hand.” “Come to this field if it is complicated in case you find that everything goes against, you cannot do anything”he commented.