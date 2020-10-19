Diego Mariño has once again been the key to avoiding a Sporting defeat. A prodigious hand in added time, a point-blank header from Sipcic left the game in a draw at El Molinón. Tenerife was better but when he had the chance to win the game he met the Galician goalkeeper.

EI Sporting dreamed for 20 minutes of regaining the leadership of the league. It was the time that elapsed from Pedro Díaz’s goal until Giovanni Zarfino managed to overtake Mariño. Until that moment, David Gallego’s team had once again made the most of their little offensive baggage in a match in which they were subdued by Tenerife, the clear dominator of the match.

It was a stroke of inspiration from Sporting’s most talented players. Pedro Díaz assumed the final role in an action that featured the other two footballers of the generation of 98. Manu García sent in depth the rehabilitated Nacho Méndez, who saw the arrival of Pedro to beat Ortolá.

Until that moment and especially in the first half, the visiting superiority was sometimes overwhelming. Tenerife took the ball over and over again against an unknown Sporting, without the ability to control the game and with no depth on the wings. Ortolá did not go through a single moment of trouble other than a free kick from Pedro Díaz a few minutes before the goal.

The break seemed to improve the rojiblancos who found the situation they like the most in the goal, with an advantage and ready to defend Mariño’s goal tooth and nail. But Tenerife arrived in Gijón ready to take the three points and pressed again in the final stretch of the match.

He tied first and had the best chance in that shot that Mariño deflected for a corner. Fran Fernández and his pupils will dream of this action.