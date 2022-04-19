Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, 2020, but Carlos Bilardo, the coach who made him world champion in Mexico 1986 I did not know that the ’10’ had died, because his health condition is not the best.

Bilardo’s environment always hid the truth from him. He did not watch the news and the family prevented him, by all means, from learning of the death of his ‘adopted son’ of his.



Jorge, his brother, always declared that the best thing was that he did not know about Maradona’s death, because that news could harm him in terms of his health.

As was?

However, this Monday it became known that the DT already knew the truth and learned of the death of the former Argentine star.



“They told him that he died of cardiac arrest and his reaction was as if he was waiting for the news,” George stated.

“Yes, I did know. She had already warmed up when he saw the flags, on every court. ‘Che, what about the Ten? Something happened?’. About three or four months ago. The boys They said ‘no, what happens is that he passed away. ‘What did he do? What happened?’. ‘Nothing, he had a cardiac arrest,’ they informed him, ”said Jorge.

And he added: “The doctors at the entrance did not want to tell him. It was little by little. She was realizing. Diego’s flags were on all the fields. And he told him and bye, just like that. And we continue the conversation. And he followed.”

