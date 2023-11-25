The world of football remembers the Argentine from the first hour of this Saturday Diego Armando Maradonawho died three years ago, a figure who is much more than a player for many fans.

The star’s death was from the beginning surrounded by shadows and doubts regarding the medical protocol that was followed, to the point that several health professionals were charged for what happened. Today, the trial is expected to determine the resolution of the case.

At the beginning of this month, it was determined where the oral trial against the defendants will be held, once the investigation and evidence collection stage was completed.

Flag with the face of Diego Maradona outside the stadium that now bears his name, in Naples. Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

It was established that the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 3 of San Isidro will judge the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luquethe psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz, the doctor Nancy Edith Forlini, the nurses Gisella Dahiana Madrid and Ricardo Omar Almirón, their boss Mariano Perroni and the clinical doctor Pedro Pablo Di Spagna, for “simple homicide with possible intent.”

On April 18, Chamber III of the Court of Appeals and Guarantees of San Isidro confirmed that the eight defendants were going to oral trial.

The judges of the Chamber endorsed the Medical Board that implicated the eight accused health officials and rejected the dismissals and the change in qualification that some defenses had proposed due to the figure of “wrongful homicide.” The team of prosecutors accused them as co-authors of “simple homicide with possible intent”, with a penalty of between eight and 25 years in prison.

Diego Maradona in Mexico 86.

On June 22 of last year, Guarantees Judge Orlando Abel Díaz elevated the file to an oral trial, but the defense of the eight defendants appealed that resolution and since then it has been under the analysis of Chamber III of the Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees. of San Isidro.

When he brought the case to trial, Judge Díaz maintained that the eight defendants did not comply “with the mandate to act that good medical practice placed in their heads,” and that as “guarantors” of the former soccer player’s condition, they had the possibility of “reverse” his cardiac condition and they did not do it.

According to the fiscal hypothesis, Maradona’s medical team was “deficient”, “reckless” and “indifferent”.

The autopsy and subsequent studies established that the 60-year-old star died of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” in a house in Tigre, where he was hospitalized for his alcohol addiction after having undergone neurosurgery.

The experts discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart that, if treated correctly, could have reduced the risk of death.

The date of the oral trial, endorsed by Chamber III of the San Isidro Court of Appeals, has not yet been defined, but the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested that it be carried out soon.

SPORTS

More sports news