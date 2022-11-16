Now it looks flat and discolored in places, but the ball with which Diego Maradona scored both goals against England in the quarter-final match of the World Cup Mexico 1986 It is on sale. And its value is millionaire.

Barely four minutes separated the two scores in the second half in the Aztec stadiumof Mexico City, 36 years ago, on the way to the Argentine conquest of the title. One, called “The Hand of God”, because number 10 punched the ball with his fist when jumping next to goalkeeper Peter Shilton, without the judges noticing. In the other, “the best goal of the 20th century”, Maradona left behind five rivals in a run from his field.

(Shakira and J Balvin, against the wall: they are asked not to sing at the World Cup in Qatar)

(Piqué has no peace: under the magnifying glass of the Treasury for million-dollar transfers

So, that ball is expected to reach a value of about $3,300,000 in the auction this Wednesday, which will take place on the bookmaker’s website. Graham Budd Actionsfour days before the start of another World Cup, Qatar 2022.

“Without a doubt, it is the most famous soccer ball in the world,” the former defender told CNN Sport. Terry Butcher, captain of England in that Argentine victory by 2-1. Being a few steps from that element, as he was at a presentation at London’s Wembley Stadium, brings back uncomfortable memories: how he chased and complained to Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser after Maradona’s first goal, and how he tried to in vain to avoid the second with an extended leg at the end of the play.

a precious memory

“It’s really strange to be in the same room as the ball, it’s hard to explain. It’s pretty surreal in a lot of ways… That ball is the biggest injustice the world has ever seen when it comes to football matches,” Butcher said.

After Maradona’s death, which occurred in 2020, the memorabilia of crack’s sporting life have fetched huge sums at various auctions. For example, last May the shirt he wore in the second half of that match was sold for the equivalent of 9,000,000 dollars, a figure that at that time made it the most expensive sports memorabilia in history.

As for the ball, it is not Butcher who has it, but it is the property of the former referee Nasser, since FIFA declared at the time that the referees would keep the balls after each game they led in that Cup.

“It is part of the history of international football. It seems to me the right moment to share it with the world,” said the 78-year-old Tunisian. Nasser will donate part of the proceeds from the sale, which is supervised in the UK, to charity. “And it will raise my standard of living a bit,” the former judge acknowledged.

“It’s a gift from God,” Nasser told CNN Sport. “Because I had a career of 25 years … and I made all the decisions that had to be made,” he justified. Of course, the fact of having validated the first goal is still highlighted today.

The instructions of Fifa for the tournament, he recalls, they were “to trust the other judges in the match if they had a better view of an incident.” Unable, because of his position on the pitch, to see in the very fast action that had happened in the air between Maradona and Shilton, Nasser leaned on his closest assistant, the Bulgarian Bogdan Dochev. “He went to the center line, which implies that the goal was one hundred percent valid,” explained Nasser.

Dochev passed away five years ago. At the time he maintained that he believed he saw “something irregular” in the goal, but stated that FIFA protocols did not allow assistants to discuss decisions with the referee. The consequences of the incident would tarnish his career: “Maradona ruined my life,” he later lamented to the Bulgarian media.

(World Cup in Qatar will start ahead of schedule: date and time of the inauguration) (James Rodríguez, in mourning: his stepfather passed away)