A thousand and one stories have been written around the Argentina-England match, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup 86. The legend of that afternoon at the Azteca stadium, where Diego Armando Maradona He wrote his masterpiece with two goals that are already cultural heritage of humanity. There is always room for more anecdotes, for more details, for more controversies.

On the English side, that feat can be observed from the fascination of Gary Lineker, from the grudge against goalkeeper Peter Shilton or from Steve Hodge, the defender who exchanged jerseys with the Argentine star and handed it over to auction this year, amid controversies about its authenticity. Now, a new contribution allows a different look at that day of glory for the history of Argentine soccer.

The new images of the game Argentina vs. England

Never-before-seen images went viral on the networks, photographs taken from different angles than those that had been known until now, in which -according to what they contribute on Twitter- an Irish tourist named Joe O’Connell took these photographs from one of the grandstands of the imposing Mexican stadium.

The curious thing about the case is that once the images began to circulate, one of the secondary actors of that glorious period appeared on the scene: Fernando Signorini, who for many years was Diego Maradona’s personal physical trainer.

The teacher, who usually intervenes on the social network Twitter, reposted one of the photographs with a circle around a person who is behind the Shilton goal, at the exact moment the goalkeeper jumps to dispute the ball with Maradona, who is preparing his hand to push it to the goal. The blond, muscle-clad man watching the action is none other than… Fernando Signorini himself!

There is also an unpublished image of the action known as “the neck of God”, a save on the line of the arc of the Vasco Olarticoechea, Nodding at Gary Lineker’s entrance.

The save of Vasco Olarticoechea that avoided the extension

In 2014, the Argentine soccer player recalled that action, which prevented England from drawing to a draw (the match was 2-1) that would have forced overtime, in an interview with El Gráfico magazine: “It was a play similar to the first goal, I knew that Barnes faced and took out the center, so I continued and when the ball arrived I managed to dive, with Lineker on top, I barely made a movement with the never, and I don’t have much neck, ha ha. It was very difficult, because it was against the play. We both fell inside the goal, I felt the ball hit me, but I didn’t know if it had entered or not. Later, joking, I baptized it “the neck of God”, to give me a handle. If I scored the goal against, I would still be reproaching myself, I would have lived bitter until now. If it happened to me with a wrong penalty at the age of 12, imagine a goal against in a World Cup”.

Joe O’Connell is an Irishman who was a tourist in Mexico ’86. As a non-amateur photographer, he witnessed two matches of that World Cup: Argentina-England and Argentina-Belgium. These incredible photos were 36 years without coming to light until today. pic.twitter.com/JryUSs96Sg — The ball does not stain (@Diego10Querido) November 14, 2022

A Twitter user also posted two other photographs, which are details after Maradona’s goal, in which the English defenders are seen ready to go and claim the referee for the hand of the Argentine soccer player.

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

