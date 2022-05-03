Diego Maradona is still a crack. Next November will be two years since his death, but the former Argentine player is the center of the soccer talks of friends and acquaintances.

Y one who spoke in recent days was Guillermo Coppola, who was one of the former player’s representatives, who referred to his friendship with him.

hard testimony

“Yes. There are strong decisions of justice, which mark. Serious accusations. Not only for the doctor (Morla), but for those who were around. In any case, I’ll tell you, I see Diego in the first game of the ninth edition of the Copa Argentina, on the Quilmes pitch,” Coppola told Chile’s La Tercera.

And he added: “He sees me, excited. We walked out onto the field hugging each other. The game ended, which Gimnasia won 2-0, we went to the locker room with each other’s arms. He laughed. It was the Diego that I knew. Not the same, but fun…”.

Coppola was the one who took him to Europe, he was almost like a father to Maradona, who stood out in football and lived closely his reign and his debacle.

“I go to the locker room and it wasn’t the same Diego. What did I think? Boca court, visiting locker room. He went out on the court with Dalma and Giannina’s son, Benjamín, her grandson. I have a stall that allowed us to touch hands. “Call me, please,” I told him. It was not the same Diego. So they killed him? It’s hard. Did they worry? It is very strong to say that they killed him.” commented.

On the day of his birthday he saw him for the last time. Coppola says that he was not the same and that it was difficult for him to walk.

“On October 30 I saw him as tired. A Diego who couldn’t walk, who couldn’t stand up, walks out onto the gymnastics field. That critical. To those who took him, who never knew who they were. If it was advertising, if it was Dr. Morla, who was it? The one who showed that image to the world. I wouldn’t have taken it out like that even dead, “he said.

“The brand belongs to the family. He is no more. Up to a percentage you can give. I understand it like this. Now, Mr. Ceci has arrived in Cuba. An Italian. He accompanied us at some point. Today he owns the brand. He decided. Did they point a gun at you to give you the mark? I understand that not. I do not know. Then he is in one. Does he correspond to Me or does he not correspond to Me? Am I entitled or not? We haven’t talked to Dr. Morla for a long time. Somehow, the dialogue got cut off. I never pointed. I was a friend, brother. I can not start talking about others who were not, “said the former representative.

Sports