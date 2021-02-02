The doctor Alfredo Cahe, Diego Armando Maradona’s former doctor, stated on Tuesday that the former soccer player who died on November 25 “could have been saved”, and criticized the procedures of the team that took care of his health.

“I have no doubt that all the medical actions were bad, very bad. They would give the impression of not being doctors”, Cahe stated bluntly in an interview with the TN news channel.

“I think it could have been saved,” added Cahe, after insisting that all the pathologies that Maradona presented could have been treated in a better way. “Everything could be treated, cardiomegaly, increased heart figure could be treated, the psychiatric part could be treated, everything could be treated “, added.

Leopoldo Luque and Alfredo Cahe, at the Olivos Clinic. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Cahe, who He was Maradona’s doctor for about 30 yearsHe was also critical of the choice of the house in which he had to recover from the surgical intervention to which he was subjected, and in which he died.

The last time Cahe had contact with the former captain and former Argentine coach was when he was admitted to a clinic in La Plata (Ipensa), where he was able to exchange opinions with the medical team that treated him.

“A psychologist called me and asked me what medications we had treated Diego with during the last hospital stay. When I gave him the list of medications, he was silent and the story ended “, he asserted.

On one occasion he had contact with the person in charge of Maradona’s care, Dr. Leopoldo Luque, who is now being investigated for possible negligence and malpractice, although in this meeting he did not receive the information he required.

“I asked Luque three or four things that were important: first, I knew that Diego had lost blood from fecal matter, from the anal area. I asked him if that part had been studied and he didn’t answer me wrong but he didn’t answer me right either. I asked him if he had operated on Diego or was there another top surgeon, and he didn’t say anything … Thus, speaking to me in monosyllables … “, he revealed with a quota of mystery.

“You have to put a new order of treatment. I think you have to go step by step, the whole family agrees (daughters and sisters) that Diego is unmanageable like this. You have to get firm and look for the best professionals. Diego is like when I took him to Cuba, “said Cahe, once again incorporated into the team that serves Maradona, in statements to TyC Sports.

Twenty days before Maradona’s death, in November, Cahe had advised: “The best thing is that he is hospitalized as long as possible.” And he added: “We have to put a new order of treatment. I think we have to go step by step, the whole family agrees (daughters and sisters) that Diego is unmanageable like that. You have to stand up and look for the best professionals. Diego is like when I took him to Cuba. “

Cahe warned that the former coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata was “a very complicated patient”. “What will be the future of Diego is the unknown that worries me enormously. He cannot go to his house like that because yes, since the period that he is going to go through is of a drug-like serenity,” the former doctor explained then of Maradona.

JCH.