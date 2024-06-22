“For me the goal was with my hand. “I shout it with my soul, but I have to tell you what I think…!” said journalist Víctor Hugo Morales. His goal screams were assaulted by a certainty: Diego Maradona He had driven the ball with his left hand. Víctor Hugo sensed it, who brought the story to millions of Argentines. The English knew it, angered by the blatant cheating. Diego himself knew it, whose mischief led him to argue that that hand was not his, that it was “the hand of God.”

‘God’s hand’

Maradona created and finished that play 38 years ago (June 22, 1986). It is a memorable sequence: Mexico 86 World Cup, Azteca stadium. Maradona with the blue Argentina shirt running with the ball tied to his boot. He feinted a rival. He tried a one-two with Valdano, but it was returned to him by Englishman Steve Hodge – with whom he later exchanged shirts. Then came the drop of the ball. The vehement departure of goalkeeper Peter Shelton, and the jump of Diego, bending his left arm to touch the ball with shameless subtlety. It was like an act of magic, hiding the guilty hand.

Diego Maradona.

The thousands of Argentines present at the Azteca stadium must have had the same certainty as Morales in his story, and they must have also shouted the goal from the bottom of their hearts. At the end of the day it was about scoring against the English in a match where much more was at stake than a place in the World Cup semi-final: national pride was at stake. It was like a symbolic revenge after the Malvinas War between the two countries. A war that Argentina lost.

The referee, the Tunisian Ali Bennaceur, went to the middle of the field, avoiding the fury of the incredulous English, whose complaint was in vain. The trap was already made.

At the end of the match, which Argentina won 2-1, Maradona, immersed in his ecstasy, did not hesitate to explain: “It was a little with his head and a little with the hand of God.” From that moment on, the first goal against the English had a first and last name.

“It was more than winning a game, more than leaving the English out of the World Cup. We blamed the English players for everything that had happened. “We were defending our flag…” Diego said in an interview broadcast by the Argentine press in 1998.

Maradona’s cosmic kite

Diego Maradona in Mexico 86.

Maradona was fortunate to vindicate himself in the same match, with another example of his genius, this time with his feet. Diego, with his galactic speed and with the ball chained to his foot, left the English scattered on the grass. His career ended when, after eluding several rivals, including the goalkeeper, he scored the second goal. A work of art, as Valdano described it.

Víctor Hugo Morales no longer contained his story. He narrated it, again, with his soul. That narrative became as famous as the goal itself. As the Mexican writer Juan Villoro said: “On June 22, 1986, Maradona left the world speechless, but not Victor Hugo.”

“Goool. I want to cry, holy cow! Long live football! Golazooo, Diegoool. Maradona. It’s to cry! Forgive me! Maradona, on a memorable journey, in the play of all time. Cosmic kite, what planet did you come from?” Morales shouted.

The goal was so spectacular that the Argentine writer Osvaldo Soriano tried to exonerate the Argentine captain. “Maradona’s second goal,” Soriano wrote, “was worth two, so it was also worth the one he scored with his hand.”

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS Editor

