DirectChronicle

An increasingly solvent Valencia prevented Cádiz from raising its head from the bottom of the classification. The speed of Diego López, who provided the assist for the first and third goals and who scored the second, was enough to knock down a rival who showed very few resources and who clearly already feels the urgencies of a League that has been distorted.

1 Jeremias Ledesma, Iza (Maxi Gómez, min. 65), Fali (Lucas Pires, min. 65), Javi Hernández, Luis Hernández, Rominigue Kouame (Sergi Guardiola, min. 54), Robert Navarro (Brian Ocampo, min. 65) , Iván Alejo, Fede (Escalante, min. 14), Rubén Alcaraz and Chris Ramos 4 Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Gayá (Vazquez Alcalde, min. 66), Cristhian Ibarguen, Gabriel Paulista (Yarek Gasiorowski, min. 80), Sergi Canos (Thierry Correia, min. 66), Pepelu, Hugo Guillamón, Francisco Martinez (Alberto Mari, min. 80), Diego López and Hugo Duro (Javi Guerra, min. 75) Goals 0-1 min. 8: Hugo Duro. 1-1 min. 21: Rubén Alcaraz. 1-2 min. 52: Diego López. 1-3 min. 94: Javi Guerra. 1-4 min. 98: Vazquez Mayor. Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos See also Zanetti frees himself from Venice: he will go to Empoli in place of Andreazzoli Yellow cards Luis Hernández (min. 29), Hugo Guillamón (min. 56), Rubén Alcaraz (min. 63), Javi Hernández (min. 87) and Mamardashvili (min. 91)

The match looked very peaceful for Valencia. Not even ten minutes had passed and Hugo Duro, who has already scored eight goals in this League, nothing like his drought last year, put his team ahead after a great textbook play by Diego López. The Asturian gained the baseline after overtaking Fali with a change of pace, and closed his quick incursion with a back pass for the striker to make it 0-1.

The prospects were unbeatable. Valencia, who had not lost for three days, found themselves dominating the scoreboard against an opponent that has not won a game since September, that is sunk in the standings and that, at the end of the first round, is beginning to feel that An agonizing countdown has started.

More information

Nothing could go wrong. Until a foul on the edge of the area, Alcaraz shot and the ball hit the arms with which Pepelu and Foulquier were protecting themselves. After the pertinent review in the VAR, Díaz de Mera pointed out a penalty that Alcaraz did not forgive to tie the tie and wake up a Cádiz that began to take the measure of Valencia. He did not achieve overwhelming dominance, but with the entry of Escalante and the efforts of Alejo, he began to crush Rubén Baraja's team.

Cádiz's two best scoring chances came from throw-ins, two board plays that ended with dangerous shots that forced Mamardashvili to rely on reflexes.

The second half started almost the same as the first, with a goal from Valencia. Canós started a counterattack in the seventh minute with a masterful pass, with the outside, that lifted the lime from the left wing, a deep hit that Diego López picked up, decisive in this after-dinner match, and with a ride of 60 meters and four touches, benefiting from Hugo Duro's intelligent movement in the area, which attracted the defenders, he was left with enough space to define with precision and put his team back in front.

The Cádiz team did not react with the same impetus as in the first half. Patience is not the best virtue of teams threatened by relegation and they began to add more yellow cards than worthwhile offensive actions. Sergio González introduced several changes to sharpen his attack. But Mamardashvili has in front of him the wall that Baraja has built in the center of the defense with Paulista and the young Mosquera, a 19-year-old central defender who is becoming more established every day and who is already one of the players of his age who plays the most minutes in Europe. Valencia was patient and in the final minutes, with Cádiz looking for a comeback, they sealed the match with a new piece of genius from Diego López, who left Javi Guerra alone to score 1-3. There would still be time for a four from Jesús Vázquez.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.