Almost a decade ago, Diego Lopes decided to take the step of abandoning his native mana, in Amazonas, to look for a better life in Mexico. Leaving Brazil became necessary for a young man who wanted to surround himself with a more favorable environment for the development of his career in mixed martial arts. The road was not easy, rather, even having to accept the occasional fight for the need to collect a check and buy food or have a place to sleep. He emigrated to become a sports champion he loved and, just over a month, he will have the opportunity to get it.

Lopes has fallen in love with UFC fans, the place where he has exploded as a sports star. His five consecutive victories have allowed him to obtain an opportunity for the title of the pen weight, which he recently left Ilia Topuria. «It is impossible to be happier with this opportunity for the UFC title. I was very clear that I wanted to fight for the belt. When Ilyia decided to get on the category, the UFC thought of me. I like to fight and if it hadn’t been the title, I would have wanted another fight, I don’t like to wait, ”says the Brazilian in an exclusive interview in ABC MMA.

Although the saying in the mixed martial arts that these fighters “have been prepared”, in the case that Lopes is a truth that governs his life. An old Topuria rival will be his opponent for the belt at UFC 314, April 12. «I was already analyzing Alexander Volkanovski, I had already asked to fight him months ago. I await a very hard fight, he is a very experienced fighter who has fought with the best. His fight against me will be his tenth time fighting for a title in the UFC. We know the caliber he has and what he is capable of, but my life has always been challenges and we have worked very hard to get here, ”says Lopes in this newspaper.

The Brazilian wants, at all costs, to proclaim himself being faithful to his style, seeking to end his rival from the beginning. «I have to find the stage to end Volkanovski, either by KO or submission. I think I can finish the fight. If I win the belt, the first thing I will do will be to gather all the people who have helped me get here and thank you, ”says Lopes, number 3 of the UFC weight weight ranking.









Topuria against Makhachev, a fight that “intrigues a lot”

In addition, Lopes, who was already practically positioned to be a future rival of Topuria for the title of the pen weight, enters to value the abandonment of the Hispanic-Georgian of the division, to look for new challenges in the light weight. Is the fight against Islam Makhachev, champion of the category? «It is a very interesting fight for everyone. Ilia is undefeated, Makhachev only has a defeat throughout her career. It is a fight that you can expect from everything. Makhachev’s fight, Ilyia’s striking … is very interesting, I am very intrigued, ”says the fighter based in Mexico.

Regarding the possibility that this world interest lawsuit ends up, Lopes points out that the largest mixed martial arts league knows how to sell the fighting very well, but that the ball is on the roof of the Russian champion. «The UFC is a profitable business and this is a fight that sells. But if Makhachev does not want, he won’t fight. It will depend a lot on how UFC moves everything, it not only depends on fighters», Argues.

«Makhachev has fought twice against a featherweight champion, again fighting someone who comes from the category below is not motivation for him, although he wants to remove the undefeated of Ilia. He will depend on what UFC wants to do, if Makhachev sits down and says he will not fight, nobody will force him», Adds Lopes, who is clear that, at some point, he will cross his way with Topuria in the Octagon:« Definitely one day I can face Ilia Topuria. It would be a very attractive fight, although my focus is now on the pen weight ».