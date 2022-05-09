The leeds live a difficult moment in premier league. The darkness and the abyss of relegation loom at his door and after losing to Arsenal he has fallen back into the relegation zone to the Championship. A Spanish light emerges from the darkness of the team: Diego Llorente. The defender shines behind the peacocks‘ in the most important stretch of the season. His goal, the third of the season, was insufficient to add a new setback. However, he gives him a grade of 8.75 for the Olocip Artificial Intelligence company and makes him part of the best eleven of matchday 36.

The presence of the Spanish international is not the only one since they are also cucurella Y rodry. The Brighton winger scored his first goal in the match against United and Rodri found the net for the third consecutive game with Manchester City in the top English competition. The ideal eleven for Olocip on matchday 36 of the Premier is made up of Jose Sa (8.16); Mykolenko (9.01), cucurella (8.44), Coady (9.92), Diego Llorente (8.75), Ajer (9.63); Caicedo (9.54), rodry (8.86); Benrahma (8.94), Lukaku (8.59) and Sterling (9.56).

Olocip data show how Diego Llorente is Leeds’ best player worth 7.45 ahead of one of the footballers with the best poster to come out this summer as it is raphinha (7.14), Barça and Bayern follow in his footsteps, and Ayling (6.73). The 28-year-old from Madrid is the one who Goes through a better state of form within the team in the last month in which he has played 274 minutes with a grade of 7.06 ahead of Meslier with 6.61 in 373 minutes already Koch with 6.42 in 329′. The remarkable performance of the Spanish footballer makes him the third fittest central defender in the Premier after Coady (7.41) and Jansson (7.07).

Llorente adds the best figures of his career. The defender generates a value of 0.31 in his total actions. Not even in his best time Real society I had these numbers. The unstoppable growth of the center-back has led to his market value for Olocip increasing by two million euros in one season and standing at 18 million. Llorente and his companions from the leeds They look with concern at the three days that remain to be played in the Premier. Peacocks face Chelsea Y Brighton at home and close the season against Brentford out.