Diego Llorente is the target to reinforce the Leeds defense. Marcelo Bielsa’s team has set its sights on the Real Sociedad center-back and negotiations are already advanced for the 27-year-old Spaniard to join the Premier League, as the English media advance.

For your return to the top English competition, Leeds already signed a center back this summer, Robin Koch, in exchange for 13 million euros, while the loan of the goalkeeper became permanent Illan Meslier, for about 6 million. Although the amounts of the operation have not yet transcended, Diego Llorente will be the next signing since one of the great objectives of Leeds was Ben white -he spent the previous year on loan at Elland Road- but a few weeks ago he renewed his contract with Brighton. The two great signings of the English have been Rodrigo (30 million) and Hélder Costa (17), which last year was on loan.

Leeds started the season with a victory and a defeat, in the middle of the table, but giving a show. The defeat came against Liverpool 4-3 and the victory, with the same result, was against Fulham. In total, 7 goals for and another 7 against. Pure Bielsa.