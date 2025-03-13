03/13/2025



Updated at 2:2:00 p.m.





Diego Lima is probably one of the busiest coaches of the elite of mixed martial arts (MMA). In addition to being the owner and main coach of the Chute Boxe gym, in Sao Paulo, he is the “90 percent fighters.” And they are not exactly few. But, if anyone stands out, it is, without a doubt, by Charles Oliveira, the UFC superstar with which he has been working for several years by side, until he managed to conquer the world title of light weight.

But in addition, Diego Lima has numerous athletes in the largest mixed martial arts league. And now, he also intends to fill the largest Spanish league with fighters. «I want to be in all Wow divisions, I hope they ask me for fighters for all. For me it will be an honor to be in this Wow 17 event, it is giant, very beautiful, we follow it from Brazil. They have treated me very well and I am very happy and happy to be part of Wow. For me I will be sending fighters to all divisions, I will do everything possible to go my fighters and I always can, ”he says in an exclusive interview in ABC MMA.

For Lima it will not be another visit to Europe, as it has very large sentimental dyes. He will be present in Madrid to accompany one of his pupils, Gustavo Gabriel, who will fight on Wow 17 on March 29 at Madrid Arena. «Now I am very happy, my uncles, my cousins, most live in Barcelona. Everyone already bought the tickets to go to Madrid at Gustavo’s fight. I will be in Spain from March 23 to April 2. I want to do some seminars and take advantage of gyms and see my family, ”Charles Oliveira coach tells this newspaper.

Thus, the owner of La Chute Boxe can mix two of his passions: the family and mixed martial arts. «I am very happy to be able to visit Spain again. The last time I went to visit my family I was 15 years old. In the pandemic, I bought a flight to visit my parents by surprise and bought a flight to spend Christmas. And at Sao Paulo airport I did the Covid and Di positive test and they didn’t let me embark. I called my parents, that they did not know, and I told them that I was going to make them a surprise but that they had prevented me and began to cry a lot, ”recalls Lima. Now, finally, They can get together with Wow as a background scenario.