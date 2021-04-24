In the Argentine soccer book, Sunday November 3, 1996 deserves a separate chapter. That day, Carlos Salvador Bilardo Y Cesar Luis Menotti They met for the last time on a playing field, in the only confrontation between them after their soccer rivalry had been declared. The Doctor directed Boca; the Skinny, to Independent. The 10th date of the Opening of that year put them face to face in the Bombonera. And crazy things happened like the one he told Diego Latorre, one of the footballers who were part of that remembered meeting, that Independiente won 1-0 with a goal from Panchito Guerrero.

Gambeta played in Boca. He had arrived from Salamanca in mid-96 at the request of the then-president of the club, Mauricio Macri. Bilardo, as we said, was in charge of the team. And no, it was not that Latorre got on badly with Doc, in fact, according to the footballer himself, the relationship was cordial, respectful. However, from the conceptual point of view, the striker felt – and feels – more identified with the Flaco style than with the one that the representative of the punctual school preached. And that is precisely why he regrets having listened to Bilardo and not doing what he really wanted in that game.

“I was all very tense. There was a historical confrontation between the two technicians and we (the players) were a bit the ham of that sandwich, we were in the middle of the dispute. It was not pleasant“recalled Gambeta, who, true to her nickname, evaded the question of Very Argento, the program that interviewed him, about the veracity of the story that indicates that that afternoon he asked an Independiente player to beat them, thus ending Bilardo’s cycle at the head of his team: “I can’t say anything about that, they are things that remain on the court, “he replied.

But the most striking moment of the talk occurred when Latorre referred to the “no” of Narigón. “Bilardo would not allow us to change shirts. And that afternoon he did not allow us to greet Menotti either. Everyone knew that I did not have much affinity with the Narigón. He was more Menottist. And I didn’t go to greet him (Menotti) by order of Bilardo, I tried to respect what he wanted. And wanted. And I regret. I truly regret that. I should have gone to greet Flaco. It seems to me that they are random questions that do not make a player’s commitment to the team: you can have coincidences or differences, but changing shirts, going to greet a teammate, a technician, a rival, does not make you better or worst person. It does not seem to me that things happen there. All that is toxic. It does not contribute anything, “he closed.